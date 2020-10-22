See Photos: Anil Kapoor goes shirtless, shares a post about fitness

Anil Kapoor is already aware of the memes that have made their way on social media about his chest hair. The man has cracked a few of them, himself. Things have changed but the one thing that remains the same is his fitness and freshness. Kapoor, who turns 63 this year in December, refuses to age. His latest Instagram post is proof.

What made this a lot more fun was that he shared pictures of himself where we could see him shirtless. The man continues to be a stickler for health and fitness and that was also evident from the post that he wrote. The opening line was a cracker- "This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Expectedly, the post had to attract a lot of attention from the industry and it did. The first one to comment was Sonam Kapoor, who shared a laughing emoji. Sanjay Kapoor wrote- "Hello brother," (sic) again with a laughing emoji. Riteish Deshmukh exclaimed- "WTF !!!!!!!" (sic) also sharing multiple red hearts. Arjun Kapoor shared the fire emoji and Hrithik Roshan wrote- "I agree." (sic)

The actor has been acting for the last 42 years. He began to get recognised post the success of the 1983 film, Woh Saat Din and went on to become the biggest star of the 80s with blockbusters like Karma, Mr India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, and Parinda. He was last seen in films like Pagalpanti and Malang.

