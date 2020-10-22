See Photos: Anil Kapoor goes shirtless, shares a post about fitness
Taking to his Instagram account, Anil Kapoor shared some pictures where he could be seen taking a stroll on the beach shirtless and also wrote a post on fitness.
Anil Kapoor is already aware of the memes that have made their way on social media about his chest hair. The man has cracked a few of them, himself. Things have changed but the one thing that remains the same is his fitness and freshness. Kapoor, who turns 63 this year in December, refuses to age. His latest Instagram post is proof.
What made this a lot more fun was that he shared pictures of himself where we could see him shirtless. The man continues to be a stickler for health and fitness and that was also evident from the post that he wrote. The opening line was a cracker- "This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach." (sic)
Have a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach ðÂÂÂ Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food . The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly ðÂÂÂ During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating . Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans . I try and I battle . Some times I even fall. And what I've learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as it's weakest link . So everyone in the house had to get involved . From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered round me at meal time . Fitness is never a one man/ women crusade , it's about support and encouragement when we need it the most . (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truely a success ) Is it easy ? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it...
Expectedly, the post had to attract a lot of attention from the industry and it did. The first one to comment was Sonam Kapoor, who shared a laughing emoji. Sanjay Kapoor wrote- "Hello brother," (sic) again with a laughing emoji. Riteish Deshmukh exclaimed- "WTF !!!!!!!" (sic) also sharing multiple red hearts. Arjun Kapoor shared the fire emoji and Hrithik Roshan wrote- "I agree." (sic)
The actor has been acting for the last 42 years. He began to get recognised post the success of the 1983 film, Woh Saat Din and went on to become the biggest star of the 80s with blockbusters like Karma, Mr India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, and Parinda. He was last seen in films like Pagalpanti and Malang.
