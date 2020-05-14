See Photos: Anil Kapoor shares his 'happiest memories' with the late Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, leaving his fans across the world heartbroken. The actor, who was battling cancer since 2018, is survived by his wife veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, and children Ranbir and Riddhima.

Rishi Kapoor had countless fans and friends in the industry as well. One among them is Anil Kapoor, who has been missing his 'James' - something he would call Rishi Kapoor. In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Anil Kapoor has remembered his close friend and colleague. The actor captioned the post as, "Remembering James... Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir's careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life..."

The photos are a shout-out to the moments when Anil and Rishi along with their wives Sunita and Neetu introduced their children, Sonam and Ranbir, as up and coming actors. Surely, this memory is something that will stay with both the Kapoor families forever.

Sharing why Anil Kapoor called Rishi Kapoor 'James', the former had earlier shared on Instagram: The reason I called Rishi Kapoor James was that according to me if there was anyone who looked as good as James Dean it was him... and he loved hearing that from me... he will always be James for me..."

