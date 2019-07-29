See photos: Ant-Man and the Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly visits India

hollywood

Evangeline Lilly took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a string of photographs of her touring New Delhi

Evangeline Lilly's Instagram account

Hollywood actress Evangeline Lilly, who is popular as the "wasp" from the "Avengers" series, is in India and is currently enjoying her stay in the national capital. Lilly has already visited the Humayun's Tomb, Agrasen ki Baoli and other locales, as is evident from a number of posts on her Instagram.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram #tomb #delhi #new delhi A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial) onJul 28, 2019 at 10:25am PDT

The actress, who is popular for portraying the role of Wasp in films like "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and "Avengers: Endgame", took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a string of photographs of her touring the city.

In the first image, Lilly is as at the Agrasen ki Baoli. She is seen sitting on the flight of stairs leading down into the step well and captioned it: "Who are you solitary woman? Delhi, New Delhi."

View this post on Instagram Who are you solitary woman? #delhi #newdelhi A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial) onJul 28, 2019 at 10:28am PDT

The 39-year-old actress also shared a boomerang video of herself on her Instagram stories and captioned it: "#Fluffitup. Night out in Delhi".

Lilly is also known for her roles as Connie James in "The Hurt Locker", Bailey Tallet in "Real Steel", Tauriel in "The Hobbit" film series.

View this post on Instagram Earlier today... #delhi #newdelhi A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial) onJul 28, 2019 at 10:16am PDT

