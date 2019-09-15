See Photos: Anushka Sharma's cute childhood pictures will make your day
Anushka Sharma shared adorable childhood pictures of herself on Instagram and hubby Virat Kohli was among the first to show his appreciation
Cherishing her old memories, Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a throwback picture from her childhood. Her hubby Virat Kohli was among the first to show his appreciation.
In the throwback picture, we can see the Zero actress dressed in a polka-dot frock and sweater enjoying ice cream and sporting a mischievous expression. Anushka captioned one photo "Little-Me" in Hindi.
In another picture, Anushka can be seen clad in a yellow-white frock sporting her precious smile. Her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli left sweet comments on her photograph. The cricketer left a comment with heart emojis.
In the third picture, the NH 10 actress can be seen deeply engrossed in her own thoughts.
A few days ago, Anushka had shared snaps of her beach vacation with Virat. In the picture shared on Instagram by Kohli, he and Anushka can be seen spending some quality time with each other and it seems they are on a beach. While Anushka Sharma sports black sunglasses along with matching bikini, Virat Kohli went on to showcase his love for tattoos.
Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screens in Aanand L Rai's film, Zero. The film did not work at the box office but that did not shake the actress' confidence. Anushka is working on her production house. After Zero, she hasn't announced anything big but has produced two web series - one for Netflix and the other for Amazon Prime.
