See Photos: Anushka Sharma's cute childhood pictures will make your day

Cherishing her old memories, Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a throwback picture from her childhood. Her hubby Virat Kohli was among the first to show his appreciation.

In the throwback picture, we can see the Zero actress dressed in a polka-dot frock and sweater enjoying ice cream and sporting a mischievous expression. Anushka captioned one photo "Little-Me" in Hindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onSep 13, 2019 at 1:12am PDT

In another picture, Anushka can be seen clad in a yellow-white frock sporting her precious smile. Her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli left sweet comments on her photograph. The cricketer left a comment with heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onSep 13, 2019 at 1:12am PDT

In the third picture, the NH 10 actress can be seen deeply engrossed in her own thoughts.

View this post on Instagram à¤²à¤¿à¤Âà¤¿à¤² à¤®à¥Â A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onSep 13, 2019 at 1:12am PDT

A few days ago, Anushka had shared snaps of her beach vacation with Virat. In the picture shared on Instagram by Kohli, he and Anushka can be seen spending some quality time with each other and it seems they are on a beach. While Anushka Sharma sports black sunglasses along with matching bikini, Virat Kohli went on to showcase his love for tattoos.

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onSep 10, 2019 at 11:12pm PDT

Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screens in Aanand L Rai's film, Zero. The film did not work at the box office but that did not shake the actress' confidence. Anushka is working on her production house. After Zero, she hasn't announced anything big but has produced two web series - one for Netflix and the other for Amazon Prime.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's bikini photo leaves hubby Virat Kohli captivated

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates