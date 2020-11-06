See Photos: Arjun Kanungo gets engaged to South African model Carla Dennis
Singer Arjun Kanungo has finally asked girlfriend Carla Dennis to marry him, and the stunning model has said yes!
Singer Arjun Kanungo is currently on cloud nine after getting engaged to his South African model-digital content creator girlfriend Carla Dennis. Kanungo recently proposed to Carla with a stunning rock, which she flaunted on Instagram in a series of pictures.
Sharing the pictures from the proposal, Arjun Kanungo wrote, "I've wanted to ask her for so long. Couldn't wait any longer, so I did! #Engaged !!! @carlaruthdennis"
Several of Arjun's fans and social media followers congratulated the couple on the post. Singer-songwriter Akasa wrote, "Congratssss you cutiessss" while Gauahar Khan commented, "OMG! Super cute together! God bless u both congratulations" and Benafsha Soonawalla wrote, "Oh my God beautiful you both. Congratulations!!"
On the work front, Arjun Kanungo recently came out with a song titled Waada Hai, which also features Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. The singer-composer has hit songs like Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Fursat, Aaya Na Tu, Woh Baarishein, among others, to his credit.
