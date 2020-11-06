See Photos: Arjun Kanungo gets engaged to South African model Carla Dennis

Singer Arjun Kanungo is currently on cloud nine after getting engaged to his South African model-digital content creator girlfriend Carla Dennis. Kanungo recently proposed to Carla with a stunning rock, which she flaunted on Instagram in a series of pictures.

Sharing the pictures from the proposal, Arjun Kanungo wrote, "I've wanted to ask her for so long. Couldn't wait any longer, so I did! #Engaged !!! @carlaruthdennis"

Several of Arjun's fans and social media followers congratulated the couple on the post. Singer-songwriter Akasa wrote, "Congratssss you cutiessss" while Gauahar Khan commented, "OMG! Super cute together! God bless u both congratulations" and Benafsha Soonawalla wrote, "Oh my God beautiful you both. Congratulations!!"

On the work front, Arjun Kanungo recently came out with a song titled Waada Hai, which also features Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. The singer-composer has hit songs like Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Fursat, Aaya Na Tu, Woh Baarishein, among others, to his credit.

