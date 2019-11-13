See Photos: Barcelona striker Luis Suarez celebrates wife Sofia's 30th birthday

Footballer Luis Suarez threw a huge 30th birthday party for his wife Sofia Balbi which saw his Barcelona teammates and their wives in attendance.

On Tuesday, he posted these pictures wishing his wife on Instagram and wrote: "You fulfill my life @sofibalbi. We love you Delfi, Benja, Lauti and daddy # 30." Meanwhile, Sofia posted a similar picture on social media and said: "Thank you for never stop looking for ways to make me happier! I adore you @ luissuarez9."Check the full post on Instagram below.

Luis Suarez began dating Sofia at age 15. The couple got married in 2009. They have three children together.10:57:52

Luis Suarez is one of the finest footballers of our time and currently plays for the Spanish club FC Barcelona. The 32-year-old Uruguayan footballer has played for clubs such as Liverpool, Ajax, Groningen and Nacional before joining the La Liga club. In his 173 appearances for Barcelona, Luis Suarez has scored a shocking 137 goals and has won 4 La Liga titles, 4 Copa del Rey titles, 1 UEFA Champions League title and a Club World Cup with the team.

