See Photos: Bigg Boss Kannada 5 winner Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda's wedding pictures go viral
Bigg Boss 5 Kannada's winner Chandan Shetty tied the knot with his reality show co-contestant Niveditha Gowda.
Bigg Boss 5 Kannada's winner Chandan Shetty tied the knot with his reality show co-contestant Niveditha Gowda in Mysuru on Wednesday. The couple got married in Mysuru in the presence of their family members and friends.
Although neither of them posted pictures from the wedding, we managed to get hold of some adorable pictures from the event. One of the fan clubs posted a video of the wedding. The actress looked beautiful pink silk sari and traditional jewellery, while Chandan was seen in a silk veshti (dhoti) and a turban (pheta).
View this post on Instagram
Later, the couple hosted a lavish reception for their loved ones. At the reception, the much-in-love duo was twinning in maroon outfits. Niveditha looked stunning in a maroon lehenga, while Chandan looked dapper in a maroon and black suit.
View this post on Instagram
Their love for each other can be gauged from this photo. The couple was lost in each other's thoughts at the reception.
View this post on Instagram
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe