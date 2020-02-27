See Photos: Bigg Boss Kannada 5 winner Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda's wedding pictures go viral

Bigg Boss 5 Kannada's winner Chandan Shetty tied the knot with his reality show co-contestant Niveditha Gowda in Mysuru on Wednesday. The couple got married in Mysuru in the presence of their family members and friends.

Although neither of them posted pictures from the wedding, we managed to get hold of some adorable pictures from the event. One of the fan clubs posted a video of the wedding. The actress looked beautiful pink silk sari and traditional jewellery, while Chandan was seen in a silk veshti (dhoti) and a turban (pheta).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHANDAN SHETTY ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ (@boss.chandanshetty) onFeb 25, 2020 at 7:32pm PST

Later, the couple hosted a lavish reception for their loved ones. At the reception, the much-in-love duo was twinning in maroon outfits. Niveditha looked stunning in a maroon lehenga, while Chandan looked dapper in a maroon and black suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHANDAN SHETTY ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ (@boss.chandanshetty) onFeb 25, 2020 at 6:40pm PST

Their love for each other can be gauged from this photo. The couple was lost in each other's thoughts at the reception.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voice Of Sandalwood (@voiceofsandalwood) onFeb 25, 2020 at 8:53pm PST

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates