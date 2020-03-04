See Photos: Boney, Janhvi Kapoor attend Sridevi's prayer meet in Chennai

Boney Kapoor and daughter Janhvi Kapoor attended a prayer meet to remember late Sridevi on her second death anniversary according to the Hindu calendar. The prayer meet was held in Chennai and was attended by close friends and relatives of the Kapoor family.

Janhvi donned a pink-and-golden sari for the prayer meet. She was clicked by the photographers holding a puja thali. She was surrounded by her close relatives who had flown down to attend the meet.

Take a look at the picture:

South superstar Ajith Kumar, who also happens to be a close friend of Boney Kapoor also attended the prayer meeting. Ajith and Boney had previously collaborated for Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the courtroom drama Pink. Later, they also teamed up for the upcoming film titled AK60.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi was clicked leaving at the Mumbai Airport. Janhvi Kapoor was dressed in traditional attire as she left for Chennai.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding. She was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish among many others. The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Her last film was Mom for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force Officer in The Kargil Girl. The film, produced by Karan Johar, is based on Gunjan Saxena, an air force pilot. Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in KJo's historical drama Takht and Dostana 2. She will also be seen playing a double role in Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy Roohi Afzana.

