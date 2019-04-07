See photos: Deepika Padukone shares workout pics on World Health Day

bollywood

Deepika Padukone, who is a proponent of physical and mental wellbeing, shared some workout pictures on World Health Day. Check them out

Deepika Padukone. Pic/instagram.com/deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on April 7, World Health Day, to share some pictures of herself working out. If you're someone who needs some motivation to exercise, go to the gym, and generally keep fit, these pictures will give you all the inspiration you need.

Deepika Padukone is a big proponent of keeping fit, both physically and mentally. She shared a few pictures of herself and captioned them: "Happy World Health Day! PS:physical & mental" Deepika's caption speaks for itself. It's important to take care of your mental health along with your physical.

Here are the pictures that Deepika Padukone shared:

View this post on Instagram Happy World Health Day!ðÂ¤¸ðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸Â PS:physical & mental A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onApr 7, 2019 at 5:03am PDT

The pictures show Deepika Padukone working out in the gym, stretching and kickboxing. The Padmaavat actress can be seen sporting yoga pants and a crop top, and acing her gym look.

Deepika Padukone is absolutely passionate about keeping fit. She had even participated in the #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge that was started by Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Deepika had shared a video of herself on Twitter running in her gym gear. "I am extremely passionate about fitness and my new obsession. Running! Thank You P.V. Sindhu! Challenge accepted," Deepika had tweeted.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for Chhapaak, her first production venture that will have her essaying the role of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The actress believes the story needs to be told and has bankrolled her maiden production along with KA Productions to put forth a strong, brave, courageous and independent female character.

