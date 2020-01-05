See Photos: Deepika Padukone spends birthday with acid victims in Lucknow

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Sunday celebrated her 34th birthday in Lucknow at the Sheroes Hangout cafe that is run by acid attack survivors. Deepika plays an acid attack victim in her upcoming film Chhapaak that releases on January 10. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is extremely close to Deepika's heart, according to her own admission.



Deepika Padukone addressing a press conference in Lucknow

Two acid attack survivors from Lucknow have played roles in Chhapaak.

Deepika arrived in Lucknow on Sunday accompanied by husband and actor Ranveer Singh. She had started her birthday celebrations from Mumbai airport, where she spotted cutting a birthday cake.

By the time Deepika reached the Sheroes Hangout cafe here, a huge crowd of fans had gathered there. Many of them came with cakes to celebrate their favourite star's birthday.

The acid attack survivors at the cafe were excited to see Deepika and the actor spoke to them about their stories. A long selfie session with them followed.

