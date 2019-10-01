See Photos: Deepika Padukone's report card will take you back to school
Deepika Padukone gave a glimpse of her rebel childhood days by sharing report card from her school.
Who says love fades after marriage? Bollywood's cute couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is a clear example of love only getting stronger and deeper! The couple still has the same romance and spark in its relationship, which is evident from its reactions and comments for each other on social media and during the events that it attends together. Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actress took us back to childhood by sharing snaps of her teachers' remarks on her school's report card.
One of the notes read, "Deepika is very talkative in class", while another one read, "Deepika must learn to follow instructions".
The report card took us on a nostalgic ride, and social media users flooded the comment section sharing its school memories. Even Ranveer Singh jumped the party through his barrage of hilarious replies. He wrote in the comment section that she was indeed a "trouble maker", and agreed with the fact that she needs to learn to follow instructions.
The third note written by her teacher referred to her as a day-dreamer. Sharing the report card on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote: "Really!?!?".
Isn't this couple's social media mush adorable?
On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika are shooting for '83, which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.
Deepika has also wrapped up the shooting of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It releases on January 10, 2020.
