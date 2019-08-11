See Photos: Denied Jaguar, youth dumps BMW car in canal in Haryana

national

The youth dumped his BMW car into the canal as he felt his car was small and his parents refused to buy him Jaguar

A team of SDRF conducts rescue operation in order to take out the BMW car from the canal in Yamunanagar in Haryana

On Saturday, in a shocking incident, a youth in Haryana dumped his BMW car in a canal after his parents denied him a Jaguar car. Soon after the youth dumped his car, the locals informed the police who quickly sprung into action. The youth, identified as Akash, a resident of Mukarampur, had demanded a Jaguar car from his parents. But as they refused to buy him a Jaguar car, he pushed his BMW car into the canal because he felt that his BMW car was small.

Yamunanagar: A youth from Mukarampur pushed his BMW car in river after his father denied to buy him a Jaguar car. Police says, "his family informed that he is mentally unwell. He was demanding a Jaguar car as the BMW car was small for him. Investigation will be done." #Haryana pic.twitter.com/Mx3Ep3xewZ — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deshraj, the youth's parents said that their son is mentally ill. At present, the youth his with his family, and the police are investigating the case in order to know if any law was violated by the youth.

According to news agency ANI, locals saw the car in the canal and as there was no one inside it, they immediately informed the police about a car going down in the canal. Post which, a rescue operation was started by a team of SDRF and police in order to remove the car from the canal.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates