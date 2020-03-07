See photos: Girl students in Coimbatore donate hair for cancer patients

Search

Published: Mar 07, 2020, 15:17 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Many girl students told ANI that they cannot financially support the cancer patients but by donating hairs they are doing whatever they can to bring some happiness on the faces of such patients

Nearly 200 girls donated their hair. Picture/Twitter ANI
In a bid to help the cancer patients who have lost their hair while undergoing treatment, as many as 80 girls of a private college in Coimbatore have donated a portion of their hair which will be used to make wigs for the cancer patients.

"I am here to donate my hair to the patients who are suffering from cancer. This idea came to my mind as I couldn't support cancer patients economically," said Vinothini.

"Minimum of 8 inches is cropped when we donate hair but I am going to donate more than that. Nearly 80 members have registered till now but many others will also enroll. Nearly 200 people will donate hairs," she added.

Students here donated a portion of their shiny and thick locks of hair which will be used to make wigs for cancer.

