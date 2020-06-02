See photos: Here's how Malaika Arora is trying to 'stay sane' during lockdown

The COVID-19 lockdown that has extended for over two months now has started taking a toll on everybody. While it's nice to have so much free time to spend with family and loved ones, it has started making everyone anxious and people just want to get out of their homes and get to work.

Our Bollywood celebrities, too, are no different. With shoots having been suspended or postponed, even they're getting antsy sitting at home. Recently, Malaika Arora, who's known for her outdoor appearances and paparazzi moments, shared a collage of her photos that show her various lockdown stages. Sharing the photo, Malla wrote, "My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane"

View this post on Instagram My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onJun 1, 2020 at 8:50pm PDT

The first photo in the collage shows Malaika Arora using her hair as a make-believe moustache, while the rest of the three photos show the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress just trying to kill the time!

Well, looking at the photos, we feel like we relate! Isn't that like all of us trying to pass the time while getting as much work done as possible from home?

The fitness enthusiast had recently invested in a yoga studio, Sarva & Diva Yoga, last year. She recently moved her studio online after the city went into lockdown. The actress decided to open up the exclusive members-only facilities to the entire country free of cost, to help people remain calm and relaxed during these troubling times.

