See Photos: Hina Khan raises the temperature with her bikini pictures

Television actress Hina Khan is staying true to the 'fashionista' title bestowed upon her. The telly diva is upping her fashion game with each passing day and her latest photoshoot makes her look nothing less than a goddess.

The Bigg Boss 11 contestant is currently enjoying a quiet holiday in the Maldives. The diva gave us a sneak peek of her vacation by posting pictures. Hina looks stunning in a black and white polka-dotted monokini, while she is soaking in the sun at the pool. Take a look:

She then set off to the beach. In the pictures, Hina was seen in a red floral crop top and skirt.

Later, she shared the same set of pictures with a different caption, which read: "Smelling the sea, Feeling the sky."

Talking about her professional commitments, last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan has now signed a Bollywood film that will be directed by Vikram Bhatt. In the upcoming film, the actress' fans will see Hina romancing Rohan Shah. He will portray the role of a teenage boy, who falls in love with Khan's character, who plays a magazine editor in the movie.

After playing the role of an antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika, Hina Khan will also be seen in international filmmaker Rahat Kazmi's next, Wish List. Co-written by Vimalesh Godeswar with Rahat Kazmi, Wish List is produced by Rahat Kazmi Films, Tariq Khan productions and Zeba Said Films, co-produced by Hiro's Faar Better Films and Riaan Rai Films in association with Ahmed Abbas Films, Assad Motion pictures and Seven 2 Creation

