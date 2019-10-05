See photos: Husband takes wife's place at maternity photoshoot

Once in a while, we all come stories which melt our hearts. This is one such story. A mom-to-be was unable to make it to a photoshoot and her husband decided to do the photoshoot instead of her. The pictures have turned out to be hilarious and have made many laugh out loud.

Mother-to-be Kelsey was on bedrest when her photoshoot was scheduled to happen. She was definitely disappointed and hence her husband decided to do the photoshoot to cheer her up. He decided to "replace her and suprise her with the pictures."

The incident and the images were shared by the photographer who took the pictures. He thought that the pictures turned out to be perfect. K.M. Smither added, "Not only is he hysterical but he was able to turn his wife’s frown upside down and brighten her mood completely!"

Smither lster revealed that Kelsey is actually his sister and the man in the image is his brother-in-law Jared.

Users had all sorts of reactions to the images. While some were amused with the pictures, others were busy appreciating the husband.

"That’s the best thing I’ve seen today!" wrote a Facebook user. "These pics are amazing and precious! He did a wonderful thing for his wife! He’s so into it also!! And yes, I am sooo jealous right now!!" excitedly commented another. "I am cracking up! Love it! Thoughtful of him to give her a good laugh while on bedrest!!” wrote a third. "These are hilarious and your pics are amazing. What a sweet thing to do!!!" commented a fourth.

The picture has been liked more than 60k times and has been shared more than 45k times.

