See photos: Ileana D'Cruz flaunts post-workout glow; calls it 'ugly unattractive'

Published: Jun 09, 2020, 09:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ileana D'Cruz shared a boomerang video, where she is seen lying on a yoga mat and looking at the camera panned above her. On the image, she wrote: "Best part of my ugly unattractive workout."

Picture courtesy/Instagram account @ileana_official
Picture courtesy/Instagram account @ileana_official

Ileana D'Cruz has shared a "dead-fie" of herself, flaunting her post-workout glow on social media. The Barfi actress shared a series of images on Instagram Stories and they nothing but oh-so-gorgeous. But, Ileana thinks they are 'ugly'.

In the first image that she shared, Ileana is seen sporting a purple gym gear and completed her look with plaited hair. "Sweaty post-workout dead-fie," she wrote on the image.

Ileana D'Cruz workout
Ileana D'Cruz

The actress later shared a boomerang video, where she is seen lying on a yoga mat and looking at the camera panned above her. On the image, she wrote: "Best part of my ugly unattractive workout."

Ileana D'Cruz workout
Ileana D'Cruz

She later shared a few images, where she is relaxing on her couch. In the first image, she wrote, 'Popped on the couch being very unproductive, after working out like a beast...'

Take a look:

Ileana D'Cruz workout

In another picture, again a selfie with an Instagram filter, she wrote how she wished to have grey eyes naturally.

Ileana D'Cruz workout

Ileana, a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing videos and photographs of daily workouts.

The actress is a bigtime beach bum. And often shares pictures of hers, enjoying by the seaside. A look at some gorgeous pictures of Ileana on the beach:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

2019 - wow where to begin... You’ve been incredibly trying, challenging, testing - tough...but I’m not going to make this post a sob story because it’s not ð This is about being so incredibly thankful! Thankful for the beautiful people in my life...for friends from 20years who’ve gotten closer still! Friends who are like family. Friends who’ve stuck by me, held me up and believed in me when I didn’t. New friends! I don’t know how I got so lucky to have such lovely people in my life ♥ï¸ My amazingly weird quirky beautiful family without whom I would not have made it to where I am today - happy, content, strong af. I love you more than I say, I love you all for being there for me, and I hope I can be there just as much and more than you all have ♥ï¸ Wow ok getting a bit emotional but last and not the least my lovely insta family - you guys are just awesome! Yes even the mean ones! I’m sure there’s a little awesome hiding in there somewhere and it’ll come out sooner or later. I’m not big on New Year resolutions because it just feels like pressure haha but I want to end the year with a whole lot of positivity and gratefulness. 2020 is going be bloody awesome and I plan to make the absolute most of it. Happy New Year everybody ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ - Also @colstonjulian thank you for this picture and don’t hate me for posting an unfiltered and non-retouched photo ð

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) onDec 31, 2019 at 11:01am PST

A proud hand model, as she calls herself with this picture:

When the sea is calling out to you!

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When the sea is calling out to you ð #tb

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) onFeb 29, 2020 at 3:45am PST

And while she struts off to get a tan:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Ok. Excuse me while I strut off to get a tanð¶ð¾‍âï¸ #tb

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) onFeb 29, 2020 at 3:53am PST

Miss Beach lover!

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Grateful, always. ð¤ #earthday

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) onApr 22, 2020 at 1:20am PDT

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. "The Big Bull" is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

