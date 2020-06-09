See photos: Ileana D'Cruz flaunts post-workout glow; calls it 'ugly unattractive'

Ileana D'Cruz has shared a "dead-fie" of herself, flaunting her post-workout glow on social media. The Barfi actress shared a series of images on Instagram Stories and they nothing but oh-so-gorgeous. But, Ileana thinks they are 'ugly'.

In the first image that she shared, Ileana is seen sporting a purple gym gear and completed her look with plaited hair. "Sweaty post-workout dead-fie," she wrote on the image.



Ileana D'Cruz

The actress later shared a boomerang video, where she is seen lying on a yoga mat and looking at the camera panned above her. On the image, she wrote: "Best part of my ugly unattractive workout."



Ileana D'Cruz

She later shared a few images, where she is relaxing on her couch. In the first image, she wrote, 'Popped on the couch being very unproductive, after working out like a beast...'

Take a look:

In another picture, again a selfie with an Instagram filter, she wrote how she wished to have grey eyes naturally.

Ileana, a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing videos and photographs of daily workouts.

The actress is a bigtime beach bum. And often shares pictures of hers, enjoying by the seaside. A look at some gorgeous pictures of Ileana on the beach:

A proud hand model, as she calls herself with this picture:

When the sea is calling out to you!

And while she struts off to get a tan:

Miss Beach lover!

View this post on Instagram Grateful, always. ð¤ #earthday A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) onApr 22, 2020 at 1:20am PDT

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. "The Big Bull" is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS