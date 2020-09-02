See Photos: Is Nargis Fakhri dating this New York-based chef?

Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra's relationship was a much-publicised affair. After they parted ways in 2017, Fakhri began dating filmmaker Matt Alonzo in 2018. They too called it quits, and now, it looks like the stunning actress has found love again in New York-based chef Justin Santos! And the pair sure looks cute together!

Recently, Nargis Fakhri went on a holiday with her beau, where he took her shooting. Sharing several photos and videos from the adventure, Nargis wrote, "When he takes you shooting. Learning to shoot a shot gun with @jsantos1923 That gun was kinda heavy"

Wearing a denim jumpsuit, Nargis Fakhri looks super pretty and happy to be in the outdoors with her boyfriend.

Justin Santos, too, has shared a few images on his Instagram with ladylove Nargis. Calling her a 'snack', here are a couple of pictures he shared a few weeks ago:

Nargis Fakhri looks extremely happy to be in the company of her beau, and these pictures are proof enough!

On the work front, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in the 2019 film Amavas. Her upcoming film is Torbaaz, an action-thriller, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news