See Photos: Is this Sunny Leone's son or Taimur Ali Khan?

With pictures of Sunny Leone's sons Noah and Asher flooding news feeds of cinephiles, fans have been pointing out the resemblances with Taimur Ali Khan. Do you see it too?

Everyone loves Taimur Ali Khan; there's not much argument about that. The tiny tot keeps giving us reasons to adore him, and as he's getting older, his antics are getting cuter! From interacting with the mediawallahs with his waves and smiles to taking piggyback rides on dad Saif Ali Khan's shoulders, Taimur has charmed his way into the nation's heart.

Paparazzi has been missing little Tim, who has been in London for the past several weeks. However, it seems Sunne Leone's twins Noah and Asher have just managed to take his place.

Recently, Sunny was spotted with husband Daniel Weber and kids - Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber in Juhu, Mumbai. The family was out on a stroll in the city. Their pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet, reminding fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur. With pictures of the toddlers flooding news feeds of cinephiles, fans have been pointing out the resemblances between them (did you see it too?)

All Pics/Yogen Shah

Sunny, who married Daniel Weber, has three kids. The couple adopted Nisha Kaur Weber on July 2017 from a village in Sangli. Since then, Nisha has become an integral part of the Leone-Weber household.

The Jism 2 actress became a mother to twin boys Asher and Noah in March 2018 through surrogacy. In an earlier interview with mid-day, Sunny had said, "We've been wanting to have kids for long and now, we are one big happy family. Our life has changed for the better. This is like the biggest hit story of our lives. The amazing thing is that Nisha shows empathy towards the twins, it's nice to see her acting as an elder sister."

On the work front, Sunny Leone is ready to try her hand at the horror genre with her next, Coca Cola. After a string of special appearances and dance numbers. Sunny last appeared in a Bollywood feature film in Tera Intezar (2017).

Apart from Bollywood, Sunny recently launched her own lingerie brand Infamous. Sharing her excitement with mid-day, Sunny Leone said: "It was a market we hadn't tapped into and we thought this was the right time to dive into it. Many people had approached us earlier [to partner for similar business]. But when Daniel [Weber, husband] and I met the Bradford India group, we felt they were the right people to tie up with."

