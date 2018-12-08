See photos: Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's grand pre-wedding celebration in Udaipur

national

Isha Ambani Anand Piramal Pre Wedding celebrations Program schedule and Guest List, here's everything you need to know about the big fat Indian wedding

The celebrations for the big fat Indian wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are in full swing

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the occasion of their daughter Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal and Nandini Piramal. With a few days to go for the grand wedding of the year, the Ambani-Piramal families are making sure that the event turns out to be one of the most memorable ones for both Anand and Isha, the to-be couple.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is constantly travelling with the Ambani family, has also been giving us some sneak peek into the pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, thanks to his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram #udaipur ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) onDec 5, 2018 at 1:33pm PST

View this post on Instagram @_iiishmagish ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) onDec 7, 2018 at 2:19am PST

About 1,500 guests have been invited for the wedding which will take place at Udaipur and about 90 per cent of the guests have, reportedly, already reached Udaipur to grace the special occasion. The preparations for the biggest pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing and members of the two families, viz. Mukesh-Nita Ambani, Anil-Tina Ambani, Kokila Ben, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani and Deepti Salgaonkar; Anand Piramal, Ajay Piramal, Swati Piramal and Nandini Piramal have already taken residence in Udaipur.

View this post on Instagram Family âÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ A post shared by Isha Ambani (@ambani.isha) onDec 7, 2018 at 9:43am PST

View this post on Instagram My #DAD #MOM ‘Anna Seva’ Pic!! A post shared by Isha Ambani (@ambani.isha) onDec 7, 2018 at 9:41am PST

View this post on Instagram Family âÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ A post shared by Isha Ambani (@ambani.isha) onDec 7, 2018 at 9:43am PST

The pre-wedding celebrations for the high profile couple have already kickstarted. Yesterday, the Ambanis kicked off the four-day-long Anna Seva in Udaipur that will see them feed three square meals to over 5,000 people. The Ambani-Piramal families have planned a traditional Rajasthani Art and Culture Exhibition which will be held in the lawns of the Udaivilas palace.

The Sangeet Ceremony will take place at the Udaivilas poolside for the to-be couple. According to sources, a 35 feet statue of Lord Srinathji will also be set up at Udaivilas hotel for the Sandhya Maha Aarti which is slated to take place marking the pre-wedding celebration.

A traditional Rajasthani cultural show is also in the pipeline which will be held on December 9 at the City Palace followed by the grand celebration of the Ambani-Piramal families’ biggest event of the year.

The pre-wedding celebrations will be attended by the who's who of global business, politics, Bollywood and Hollywood. Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group will also be arriving from London to attend the pre-wedding festivities.

Newly-married Priyanka Chopra, who shares a unique bond with Isha and the Ambani family, will perform for the to-be couple. Music maestro A.R. Rahman and singer Arijit Singh will also be seen performing at the pre-wedding celebrations and entertain the crowd with their sensational performances.

The guest list includes celebrated names such as Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Taylor Swift and even the Bachchan family to name a few as reported by Udaipur Times. Politician and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has already arrived for the pre-wedding celebrations while Padman actor Akshay Kumar is also expected to arrive for the wedding festivities. Bollywood Director-Producer Karan Johar is also set to perform for Isha-Anand.

Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. The couple celebrated the occasion with a lunch, joined by their parents – Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay, Isha's grandparents, Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha's twin brother Akash, younger brother Anant, Anand's sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and other family members.

The invitation has been packed inside an elaborately designed storage box, with Isha and Anand's initials, 'IA' etched on the top of it. The main box opens to a diary which contains invites to the wedding. The fourth page of the diary opens to a letter written by Isha Ambani and her fiance Anand. Further pages, with a display of windows, reveal the itinerary of the wedding functions with 'Shubh Abhinandan' written on them.

Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani have been long-time friends and both their families share a strong bond of friendship for over four decades. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, who got engaged in May, are all set to tie the knot on December 12.

In October, the Ambani family hosted a three-day extravaganza for the couple in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, among others.

