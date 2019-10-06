See photos: Jacqueline Fernandez gets herself inked again

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been sporting a mysterious R-tattoo on the nape of her neck, has got herself inked again. While she has not spoken about her R tattoo, apparently, it is meant as a symbol to avoid negativity, she has tattooed the word Magic above her left rib cage. Though apprehensive of the pain, she gave it a shot once she made up her mind.

During a recent outing in her home country, Sri Lanka, with her team members, including celebrity make up and hair artist Shaan Muttathil, they landed up at a tattoo parlour in Colombo.

Initially, she thought she might just go for a sticker tattoo but she loved the word Magic as it represents hope, happiness and the magical times. Fernandez says, "I got my earlier tattoo in Bengaluru. My new one will always remind me of the magical times I had on the trip to Lanka with my buddies. I wanted a place which is not so obvious so I can hide it when I need to during shoots."

Now, the actor, who has a bit of magic by her side only has to look at the mark to cheer her up when down and out.

On the work front, Jacqueline is now venturing into the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT, Mrs Serial Killer, which will mark her debut on the digital platform. The actress would be seen in her upcoming movie, Kick 2 and the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again.

