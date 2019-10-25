See Photos: Kalki Koechlin shows off her baby bump at web show Bhram screening

Kalki Koechlin, who is the latest of the Bollywood celebrities to embrace motherhood, was clicked at the screening of her upcoming web series, Bhram. She was joined by Sanjay Suri, Tusshar Kapoor, Aamir Ali, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Garima Kaushal at the event.



The cast and crew of Bhram at the screening

Bhram is the story of a novelist essayed by Kalki Koechlin, who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and how she goes through the many eccentric emotions while pursuing a story. 'Bhram' stars Kalki Koechlin in the lead along with Sanjay Suir, Bhumika Chawla, Eijaz Khan.



Tusshar Kapoor at the screening

Kalki Koechlin at the screening

Kalki had announced last month that she is expecting a child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Recently, the actress gave an interview in which she gave her opinion on motherhood and how they have changed over the years, the actor said, "I don't know when my notions began to change, but I knew that after the breakup of my marriage with Anurag [Kashyap, film director], I had come to revisit many ideas. Motherhood began with my brother, who is much younger than I am."

Kalki Koechlin further added: "I remember watching him come home from school one day, he must have been seven or eight, and with a project on climate change and thinking 'this is such a renewal of innocence'. Children take us back to the basics; remind us of what is important. Also, just wanting to experience pregnancy, of feeling this life grows inside you."

"I know that I want to be an engaged parent. My concern is to connect with my child, not to have a particular rule, or expectation. I've chosen a name that works for either gender or that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have," she said.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer was recently declared as India's official entry to the Oscars for the year 2020. Gully Boy opened in cinemas on February 14 this year to rave reviews and staggering box office collections, raking over Rs 139 crore at the ticket windows.

