See Photos: Kangana Ranaut looks unrecognisable in these photos from her hostel days!

Kangana Ranaut's fans got a pleasant surprise when the actress's team shared some throwback photos from her hostel days. The photos are too precious and feature Kangana in all her super-young, innocent glory!

Kangana's team shared the photos and wrote, "#ThrowbackAlert Obsessing over these images from 2003, when #KanganaRanaut in her hostel DAV 15 Girls School, Chandigarh chilling with friends, flaunting 'Miss Evening' tiaras, late night make up tutorials, eating together in school mess and making memories that last a lifetime."

Obsessing over these images from 2003, when #KanganaRanaut in her hostel DAV 15 Girls School, Chandigarh chilling with friends, flaunting 'Miss Evening' tiaras, late night make up tutorials, eating together in school mess and making memories that last a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/O2bnpKpWXg — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 15, 2020

Wow, can you believe that's Kangana Ranaut?! One thing is for sure, Kangy was stylish then, and she's stylish now.

Another set of photos shared on Twitter show the Manikarnika actress during her school days. Check them out below:

#KanganaRanaut relives her school days and friendships through these throwback pictures.

Is it #ThrowbackThursday already? :P pic.twitter.com/N7mwOyWLSE — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 15, 2020

All of these photographs show Kangana chilling with her friends from her school and hostel days. Must say, Kangy sure was a serial chiller! These photos are sure to make you feel nostalgic about your own school, college and hostel days, and open up your own photo albums to relive that golden time.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The actress now has Thalaivi and Dhaakad in her kitty.

