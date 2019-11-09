MENU

See photos: Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht Ranaut gets engaged

Updated: Nov 09, 2019, 11:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

It is celebration time for Kangana Ranaut and family as her brother Aksht Ranaut gets engaged to Ritu Sangwan

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Rangoli Chandel
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Rangoli Chandel

2019 is turning out to be a great year for Kangana Ranaut. It all started with the success of her directorial debut, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which she also acted in. Next in line was the oddball comedy, Judgementall Hai Kya, where she nailed the character of an idiosyncratic woman that gazes the world with perpetual suspicion. Both the films managed to bring in critical acclaim and commercial success.

And now, coming to the personal forefront, her brother, Aksht Ranaut, got engaged to Ritu Sangwan on November 8 and the bash was attended by the actress, her sister Rangoli and her family members. Given the occasion was extra special, the actress donned a sari and looked absolutely ravishing in her traditional avatar.

The official account of Team Kangana Ranaut took to its Instagram and posted some pictures that suggest the occasion was nothing less than a grand Bollywood film. Have a look at the pictures right here:

Rangoli also took to her Twitter account and posted multiple posts and pictures. She asked all of us to wish the couple for its new beginning. Take a look:

Next in line was an individual picture of the lady, Ritu Sangwan, who looked gorgeous. Ritu is a doctor based in Rohtak, Haryana:

Talking about his bother and the man of the moment, she wrote- Isn't he the cutest man ever?:

Most vitally, she gave all of us some exclusive pictures from the event and as stated above, it looked grand indeed:

She also captured a beautiful moment when the couple exchanged rings at the ceremony:

Lastly, she posted a cute and amusing video where she wrote- They are forced to dance in front of their parents. Take a look right here:

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for her sports drama titled Panga, where she plays a Kabaddi player. She also has the Jayalalithaa biopic whose preparations are going on in full swing.

