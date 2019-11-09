See photos: Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht Ranaut gets engaged

2019 is turning out to be a great year for Kangana Ranaut. It all started with the success of her directorial debut, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which she also acted in. Next in line was the oddball comedy, Judgementall Hai Kya, where she nailed the character of an idiosyncratic woman that gazes the world with perpetual suspicion. Both the films managed to bring in critical acclaim and commercial success.

And now, coming to the personal forefront, her brother, Aksht Ranaut, got engaged to Ritu Sangwan on November 8 and the bash was attended by the actress, her sister Rangoli and her family members. Given the occasion was extra special, the actress donned a sari and looked absolutely ravishing in her traditional avatar.

The official account of Team Kangana Ranaut took to its Instagram and posted some pictures that suggest the occasion was nothing less than a grand Bollywood film. Have a look at the pictures right here:

Rangoli also took to her Twitter account and posted multiple posts and pictures. She asked all of us to wish the couple for its new beginning. Take a look:

Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings ðÂÂ¥° pic.twitter.com/DVVLPIP2bE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Next in line was an individual picture of the lady, Ritu Sangwan, who looked gorgeous. Ritu is a doctor based in Rohtak, Haryana:

Ritu looked gorgeous ðÂÂ¥°ðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ pic.twitter.com/HSp4qTCMQy — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Talking about his bother and the man of the moment, she wrote- Isn't he the cutest man ever?:

isn't he the cutest man ever ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¥°ðÂÂ¥³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/wR2ewGzpj8 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Most vitally, she gave all of us some exclusive pictures from the event and as stated above, it looked grand indeed:

some moments for my friends who asked for pictures from the event ðÂÂ¥°ðÂÂ¥³ pic.twitter.com/N0ruTBw1aC — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

She also captured a beautiful moment when the couple exchanged rings at the ceremony:

Such a beautiful moment ðÂÂ¥° pic.twitter.com/b0qvgD2VSa — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Lastly, she posted a cute and amusing video where she wrote- They are forced to dance in front of their parents. Take a look right here:

They are forced to dance in front of their parents ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¥°âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤#engagementparty ðÂÂ¥° pic.twitter.com/w6oPkoQEua — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for her sports drama titled Panga, where she plays a Kabaddi player. She also has the Jayalalithaa biopic whose preparations are going on in full swing.

