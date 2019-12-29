See Photos: Kangana Ranaut's exotic vacation will fill you with wanderlust

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After dropping a very promising trailer of her upcoming film -- Panga, actor Kangana Ranaut has taken a break from her shooting schedule and is enjoying the winter with her family and friends in her hometown -- Manali -- in Himachal Pradesh.

Here’s one more picture ...: ð¥° pic.twitter.com/a1ahIfNYc9 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 28, 2019

The Queen actor's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Instagram on Saturday to share the update about the actor's vacation in the hilly town.

"The Himalayas are so beautiful, hamare pahadon ki beauty he kuch aur hai," reads the caption of one of the pictures shared by Chandel.

Himalayas are so beautiful, hamare pahadon ki beauty he kuch aur hai ððâ¤ pic.twitter.com/k3zN17PjKs — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 28, 2019

Pictures and videos of the actor frolicking in the ice were also shared on the official account of the actor, which is managed by her team.

Such a lovely day we had .... went out trekking today â¤ pic.twitter.com/R8JUQ9EVHc — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 28, 2019

"Ice ice baby. Kangana Ranaut and fam enjoy a day out in the snow," reads another caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) onDec 28, 2019 at 6:12am PST

With the holiday season around the corner, celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Anushka Sharma are heading to the hills to spend the holiday season.

