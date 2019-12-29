Search

See Photos: Kangana Ranaut's exotic vacation will fill you with wanderlust

Published: Dec 29, 2019, 13:47 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Instagram to share the update about the actor's vacation in the hilly town

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@Rangoli_A
After dropping a very promising trailer of her upcoming film -- Panga, actor Kangana Ranaut has taken a break from her shooting schedule and is enjoying the winter with her family and friends in her hometown -- Manali -- in Himachal Pradesh.

The Queen actor's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Instagram on Saturday to share the update about the actor's vacation in the hilly town.

"The Himalayas are so beautiful, hamare pahadon ki beauty he kuch aur hai," reads the caption of one of the pictures shared by Chandel.

Pictures and videos of the actor frolicking in the ice were also shared on the official account of the actor, which is managed by her team.

"Ice ice baby. Kangana Ranaut and fam enjoy a day out in the snow," reads another caption.

 
 
 
With the holiday season around the corner, celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Anushka Sharma are heading to the hills to spend the holiday season.

