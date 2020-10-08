See Photos: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar attend the birthday bash of Sudheer Babu's wife

It was the birthday celebration of Sudheer Babu's wife Priyadarshini and expectedly, he had some lovely things to say about her on his Instagram post. What added cherry on the cake was some pictures that he shared from the celebration that was also attended by Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar.

Taking to his Instagram account, Sudheer Babu wrote- "It's that date ... love of my life was born. Happy Birthday Priya." (sic) The actor also shared a set of pictures that gave us a glimpse of the celebrations. Have a look right here:

For the uninitiated, Sudheer Babu is Mahesh Babu's brother-in-law. He was the antagonist in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi that came out in 2016. He was last seen in the action-drama, V. Coming to Mahesh Babu, he's one of the biggest names in the Telugu industry for a long time.

After the success of Sypder that came out in 2017, he upped the game and delivered a bigger juggernaut in the form of Bharat Ane Nenu a year later. Bharat Ane Nenu that also marks the Telugu debut of actress Kiara Advani is considered one of the highest-grossing films of that year which also created a lasting impression on the audience thereby invoking the sense of patriotism.

The Mahesh Babu extravaganza opened to huge opening numbers. The film raked in Rs 31 crores just from the Telugu markets and went on to become the biggest opener of 2018 in India leaving behind Bollywood big films.

The Telugu blockbuster riding high on the popularity and star power of Mahesh Babu once again cemented the superstar's choice of films underlining a social message. Not to forget, his next release, Maharshi (2019) also reflected the actor's choice of entertaining cinema with a powerful underlining message of doing something for your motherland and the plight of farmers.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Mahesh Babu Fans Make His Birthday A Memorable One For The Superstar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news