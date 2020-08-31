See Photos: Malaika Arora finally enjoys a family lunch after five months

Due to the lockdown that happened earlier this year in March due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people had to stay away from their families. But now, since the restrictions are being uplifted and things are promising to come back to normal, the get togethers and lunches and dinners have begun happening again.

One of the actors who seems to have reunited with her family is Malaika Arora. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared some pictures of her family lunch that happened after five months, and as expected, she looked excited and exhilarated. This is what she wrote- "Our table is set ... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam..." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Also, she doled out tips on how to deal with acne breakouts and shared it on social media for her fans and followers.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video. In the clip, the actress is seen talking about what she uses on her skin. She mixes cinnamon powder, honey and lime to keep acne at bay.

She captioned the video: "Suffering from acne breakouts every now and then? Here's a simple diy to control those 'Bad timing' breakouts. I personally have very sensitive skin and I often tend to get a break out." (sic)

Here it is:

Malaika had earlier spoken about the benefits of aloe vera and shared that she uses it on herself as her skin is very sensitive.

