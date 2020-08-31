See Photos: Malaika Arora finally enjoys a family lunch after five months
Malaika Arora was all excited and exhilarated as she enjoyed a family lunch after five months and took to her Instagram account to share some pictures.
Due to the lockdown that happened earlier this year in March due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people had to stay away from their families. But now, since the restrictions are being uplifted and things are promising to come back to normal, the get togethers and lunches and dinners have begun happening again.
One of the actors who seems to have reunited with her family is Malaika Arora. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared some pictures of her family lunch that happened after five months, and as expected, she looked excited and exhilarated. This is what she wrote- "Our table is set ... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam..." (sic)
Our table is set ðÂÂÂ... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread ðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â Onam Sadya..#avial #erissery #pulissery #kootucurry #olan #sambar #velarikkapachadi #muttaikosethoran #vazhakaimezhukkapurati #mattachoru #nei #sambaram #injipuli #narangaachar #pappadam #paladapayasam #adapradhaman
Also, she doled out tips on how to deal with acne breakouts and shared it on social media for her fans and followers.
The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video. In the clip, the actress is seen talking about what she uses on her skin. She mixes cinnamon powder, honey and lime to keep acne at bay.
She captioned the video: "Suffering from acne breakouts every now and then? Here's a simple diy to control those 'Bad timing' breakouts. I personally have very sensitive skin and I often tend to get a break out." (sic)
Suffering from acne breakouts every now and then? Here's a simple diy to control those 'Bad timing' breakouts. I personally have very sensitive skin and I often tend to get a break out. Breakouts can happen due to various reasons like weather change, hormonal change or due to excessive use of products on skin. Here's introducing the terrific trio to help cope with your day to day breakouts. Take some cinnamon powder (Dalchini), add a tablespoon of raw organic honey, squeeze some fresh lime juice to it and your face pack is ready. Apply it evenly on your face avoiding the mouth and eye area, keep it for 8-10 mins and rinse it off with cold water. U may feel a tingling sensation,that’s fine,but if unbearable then rinse off. Please note that if your acne breakout is severe, it is advisable to consult a doctor regarding the same #OrganicFaceMask #AcneTreatment #MalaikasTrickOrTip
Malaika had earlier spoken about the benefits of aloe vera and shared that she uses it on herself as her skin is very sensitive.
