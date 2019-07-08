See Photos: Malaika Arora's gym pictures looks jaw dropping

bollywood

Donning a black sports bra, and yoga pants, Malaika Arora can be seen performing a number of stretching exercises

Pic: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora has one of the fittest bodies in B-town. Heavy rains, extreme winter, and sweaty summers don't stop this 'gymoholic' from attaining the perfect physique and staying fit. The actress keeps sharing pictures of her workout videos on her social media handle and motivates her followers to follow suit.

Recently, the actress shared pictures of her in different yoga poses. Donning a black sports bra, and yoga pants, she can be seen doing a number of stretching exercises. Thanking yoga for maintaining her physique, she wrote, "#malaikasmondaymotivation ...today I am grateful that yoga has changed my life for the better, not only by making me healthier but also by changing my perspective of life"

Check out the picture here:

She is regularly spotted at the gym to get sweating it out quite frequently, and all that hard work shows in the way she looks.

Talking about her personal life, the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl has finally admitted to being in love with Arjun Kapoor. Until a few months ago, the couple hadn't made their relationship official. Last week, Malaika shared 'Right Lovers' post and tagged Arjun Kapoor. "The right lover will never cause anxiety. you will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," is the post shared by Malaika. A few days ago, when Arjun and Malaika went on a candlelight dinner in New York, the actress carried a red heart-shaped bag with her. She covered her face with the bag and Arjun clicked the picture saying, "She has my heart...(literally)"

Even last month, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor took off for a vacation in New York to celebrate the latter's birthday. Their mushy pictures and snapshots with Arjun's family, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and their children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor had gone viral.

Malaika Arora was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan and the duo share a son, Arhaan Khan. They got divorced in 2017. On the work front, Malaika was seen in the song Hello Hello from the movie Pataakha.

