See photos: Mira Rajput Kapoor is having fun on her Europe vacation

Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures from her Europe vacation and they're sure to give you major vacay goals

Mira and Shahid Kapoor with friends

Mira Rajput Kapoor is currently on a vacation with husband Shahid Kapoor, and sister Noor Wadhwani and her husband in Europe and from the looks of it, the gang is having a grand time. Shahid's better half took to Instagram to share a picture from their trip on.

Mira and Shahid can be seen posing for a selfie with Noor Wadhwani and Mohnish Wadhwani in Puerto Banus. "Cuatro Amigos (Four Friends)," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram Cuatro amigos A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onApr 20, 2019 at 9:51am PDT

In the picture, a bespectacled Shahid can be seen smiling as Mira, leaning into him, clicks the picture. The other couple can also be seen striking a pose as the four 'amigos' dine at a restaurant against the backdrop of a harbour.

Mira shared another picture from the vacation that flaunts the gorgeous vibe of the destination. Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram #vibe A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onApr 20, 2019 at 5:19am PDT

On the work front, Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor's upcoming venture, is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. While the Padmaavat star plays the lead role in the movie, Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in the web series Lust Stories essays the role of Preeti, Kabir's love interest. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 21 this year.

Watch the Kabir Singh teaser here:

