See Photos: Mouni Roy celebrates her 34th birthday in Thailand

Mouni Roy is celebrating her 34th birthday and enjoying a quiet vacation in Thailand. The Gold actress took to her Instagram account to share mesmerising pictures of herself from her travels in the country.

In the picture, we can see Mouni soaking in the sun on the beach wearing a red printed bikini. She captioned the photo as, "Wonderlanding."

View this post on Instagram Wonderlanding ðÂÂÂ @discoversoneva A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) onSep 28, 2019 at 11:17pm PDT

In the next picture, she can be seen striking a pose near a waterfall. Donning a black ensemble, Mouni looks sensuous in the picture. She captioned it as, "If only I looked like this when I drowned ..." on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) onSep 27, 2019 at 6:14am PDT

The Naagin star also gave us a sneak-peek into her birthday celebrations. In this picture, she can be seen posing in front of a decorated balcony. Sharing her birthday snap, she wrote, "This place is a love song & everybody here s so kind, so warm; all heart. Cannot describe in words how peaceful & happy you all have made me here err’yday #sonevakiri @discoversoneva you are so SPECIAL. thank you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) onSep 28, 2019 at 5:45am PDT

Not just this, the actress has shared many such pictures from her trip. Another picture has her in a blue bikini chilling out on the beach. She captioned the image as, "My favourite place today."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) onSep 26, 2019 at 8:00am PDT

After playing the sharp-tongued Bengali wife to Akshay Kumar's character in Gold (2018) and a spy in Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni Roy is now gearing up for the release of Made In China with Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on the life of a Gujarati businessman who travels to China to expand his business and how he encounters intriguing characters that make his life and the narrative of the film crazy and full of chaos.

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, and Gajraj Rao, Made In China is produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Mikhil Musale, and is all set to release on October 25. Made In China will clash with Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh at the box office.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates