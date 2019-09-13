See Photos: MS Dhoni and his 'Baby shark' Ziva's fun time in the pool with Hardik Pandya

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently not part of the Indian cricket squad and he seems to be making the most of it. MS Dhoni, who is quite an active sportsperson on social media, was recently enjoying some time in a swimming pool with his bundle of joy Ziva and Hardik Pandya.

Ziva's official Instagram profile shared a couple of photos which showed her sharing a couple of laughs along with Daddy Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. The caption read 'Baby Shark'.

View this post on Instagram Baby shark !!! A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) onSep 11, 2019 at 8:25am PDT

Hardik Pandya is seen humouring Ziva and she is all smiles. Ziva Dhoni can't seem to stop laughing and also can't seem to leave her daddy's arms. The little one wore a flowery swimsuit along with a purple float.



Dhoni and Ziva with Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya meanwhile is all geared up for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against South Africa which will commence on September 15. Hardik Pandya and his elder brother Krunal are both part of the T20I squad which is led by Virat Kohli.

Hardik Pandya had posted a video of a battle in the nets with his brother Krunal and went viral on the internet. In the video Hardik Pandya is seen tonking the ball that Krunal bowls to him all over the ground. We hope that he managed to keep the same level of energy against the Proteas.

MS Dhoni, on the other, hand, is busy enjoying family time with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva.

