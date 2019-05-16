See Photos: Mumbai Indians star Ishan Kishan gets inked

ipl-news

Ishan has planned to get a full sleeve tattoo inspired by the Roman culture on his left hand by Sunny Bhanushali, celebrity tattoo artist

The captain of India's squad for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, Ishan Kishan who is a left-handed batsman and wicket-keeper in the Mumbai Indians Cricket Team, visited a tattoo studio in Malad. He has planned to get a full sleeve tattoo inspired by the Roman culture on his left hand by Sunny Bhanushali, celebrity tattoo artist and founder at Aliens Tattoo, Mumbai, India. One major tattoo (sculpture portrait) i.e one session is completed so far and there are two more sessions to go which will happen in the next month.

Cricketer Ishan Kishan said, "I am absolutely in love with his fine work. He has amazed me with his creativity. He not only works for himself but for others and helps many budding artists grow which is the best part. We completed the tattoo in a day. It is wonderful to connect with Sunny."

Sunny Bhanushali, Founder and Tattoo Artist, says, "It is great connecting with Ishan. When I first got to know Ishan is following me, I was amazed and delighted. He is an incredible person, extremely humble and down to earth. He gave me complete freedom to work on his concept which was the best part. Tattooing one of the top cricket players of India is a matter of extreme pride!”

His tattoo sleeve is inspired by Roman culture. Roman Tattoo takes us into the distant past, in the era of wars, battles and bravery, valour and courage. Roman cultured Tattoo is set to remain as a current trend in tattooing, guaranteed to elicit interest from those who sight it. People have adapted the design, to experiment with colours and, of course, font, to assist in developing an individual's style, perfect for the wearer.

Top Sports stories today

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates