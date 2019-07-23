See Photos: Narendra Modi bonds with his 'special friend' in Parliament

national

In the pictures, Narendra Modi is seen playing with the grandson of BJP MP Satyanarayan Jatiya

Narendra Modi with his special friend in the parliament. Pic/Instagram Narendra Modi

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social networking site Instagram and shared inside photos from the parliament. In the pictures, PM Narendra Modi is seen playing with a small baby whom he referred to as his special friend in the Insta post. The adorable pictures of PM Modi playing with a toddler have already garnered 8 lakh likes and over 11 thousand comments.

View this post on Instagram A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today. A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) onJul 23, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

While sharing the cute candid pictures with the child, PM Modi wrote: A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today. The post on meeting a "very special friend" by PM Narendra Modi has generated a lot of curiosity among netizens.

The child that Prime Minister Modi is seen playing with in his Instagram post is the grand-daughter* of BJP MP Satyanarayan Jatiya. https://t.co/hHwQDCzqYm — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

In the pictures shared by PM Modi, it seems as if the child is seen beaming with joy at the sight of chocolates on the PM Modi's desk. In one of the pictures, the adorable can be seen sitting comfortably in the PM Modi's lap while in the other picture, the baby can be seen curiously looking at the desk of PM Modi which has chocolates on it.

Cute pictures. While the oppostion parties yell themselves hoarse demanding the PM explain last night’s mediation brouhaha he lets them know what he thinks of their demand by putting pictures like these on his Instagram feed ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/8IeRNXXSa0 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 23, 2019

While thousands of user took to the comments section in order to know who the baby really is, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that this was PM Modi's response to critics, who were demanding that he attend parliament to clarify on Trump's claim.

Re-tweeting ANI's post, Omar Abdullah wrote: Cute pictures. While the opposition parties yell themselves hoarse demanding the PM explain last night's mediation brouhaha he lets them know what he thinks of their demand by putting pictures like these on his Instagram feed."

