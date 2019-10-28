See Photos: Natasha Poonawalla looks stunning in a floral ensemble on Diwali

Business tycoon Adar Poonwalla's wife Natasha Poonawalla, who is a known face among Bollywood celebrities on Monday took to Instagram and shared stunning awww-dorable pictures of herself with her family. Dressed in a floral ensemble Natasha looked elegant as she celebrated the festival of lights with her husband Adar Poonawalla and her son Cyrus.

View this post on Instagram Happy Diwali from us to you! ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) onOct 27, 2019 at 4:33pm PDT

While sharing a leaf out of her Diwali celebrations, Natasha was seen bonding with her husband Adar and son Cyrus. In the meanwhile, Natasha's husband Adar Poonawalla looked dapper in a blue tuxedo and his son Cyrus looked regal in an ethnic blue kurta. While sharing the pictures, Natasha wrote: Happy Diwali from us to you!



Adar and Natasha Poonawalal at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash. Picture/Yogen Shah

Natasha, who is has been setting the internet on fire with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices also made an appearance at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash. The 37-year-old philanthropist, who is quite active on Instagram and often shares stunning pictures of herself looked ethereal as she poses with hubby Adar Poonawalla for the paparazzi.



A screengrab of Natasha Poonawalla's Insta story

On Sunday, on the occasion of Laxmi puja, Natasha shared a picture of intricate embroidery on her dress and another picture where she was seen gorging on Diwali sweets such as boondi laddos and kaju katli's. While sharing the pictures, Natasha wrote: Happy Diwali with a Diya emoticon.

Natasha Poonawalla is a socialite from Mumbai who is usually spotted with Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The 37-year-old is known to be a perfect hostess and ensures she has nothing but the best for her close pals. She is also a well-known celebrity in Hollywood.

