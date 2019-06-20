See photos: Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya honeymooning in Switzerland
Nihaar Pandya and Neeti Mohan have taken off for their honeymoon to Switzerland. The couple has shared photos and videos from their honeymoon.
Over four months after their wedding, Nihaar Pandya and Neeti Mohan have taken off for their honeymoon to Switzerland. As the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor and the singer were wrapping up their professional commitments, they had planned it for a later date. "After I got hitched, I resumed work immediately. Now, I have managed to take a break," says Mohan, who loves the mountains.
Neeti Mohan took to Instagram to share some photos from her honeymoon. Take a look:
How can one not be #inlovewithswitzerland @swisstravelsystem @myswitzerlandin Excitementðlevel!
The honeymooners!
Nihaar Pandya too share some photos and videos on his Instagram handle:
Top most point of Locarno .. ð A day well spent .. Blissful ..
Earlier, on a Television show, Nihaar Pandya had revealed how he proposed to singer Neeti Mohan. "A friend was a part of Aasma - the band that Neeti also had an association with. I always asked that friend to introduce me to Neeti, but it never happened. Surprisingly, at the same friend's wedding in Goa, almost a year ago, I met Neeti formally. I was in love with her... Thereon started our love story," said Nihaar.
When quizzed who was the one to propose first, Nihaar said, "A few days back, I was on my farm with Neeti and I took her on a stroll. Once we reached the pre-decided spot under a tree, I went down on one knee and asked her - 'Tu shaadi karegi mujhse? (Will you mary me?) And that very moment a 'phoolon ki baarish' (shower of flowers) happened and there has been no looking back," said Nihaar.
