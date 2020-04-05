See photos: Oh-so-romantic! David Warner wishes 'rock' Candice
David Warner shared a couple of their pictures with his 2.4 million followers on Instagram
Australian cricketer David Warner had a sweet message for wife Candice on their fifth wedding anniversary. On Saturday, he shared a couple of their pictures with his 2.4 million followers on Instagram and wrote: "Happy 5th wedding anniversary my love @candywarner1 these pics just show how happy we are no matter what's thrown at us. #love #wife #rock #alwayssmiling."
Meanwhile, Candice posted this picture on social media and wrote: "As we grow older together, as we continue to change with age, there is one thing that will never change.. I will always keep falling in love with you. 5 years married today. I love you @davidwarner31."
