See Photos: Parineeti Chopra celebrates her birthday on the sets of Saina Nehwal biopic

Parineeti Chopra, who celebrates her 31st birthday on Tuesday, received a special surprise on the sets of her upcoming film, Saina Nehwal biopic. As the actress had a working birthday today, the makers of the untitled biopic decided on small celebration on the sets.



Director Amole Gupte along with the rest of the cast and crew called for a cake for the birthday girl who couldn't thank the team enough for the sweet surprise!



Parineeti Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character for her upcoming film. has also been posting photographs from her training sessions and it's safe to say that the actor is certainly sweating it out on the court!



Speaking about her training session at an interview, she said: "The shooting will start soon. I am currently training for it very hard. I am playing badminton for two hours and getting trained and doing prep work for an hour. I recently wrapped up 'The Girl on The Train'. These two films are very interesting films of my career and it is something I have not done before and I hope people like it."



The biopic will be directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed movies such as Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawaai. The film is expected to release in 2020.

Parineeti was last seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is based on the practice of the abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. Released in August this year, the Ekta Kapoor production received mixed reviews from critics and audience and did average business at the box office.

She recently wrapped up the London schedule of her upcoming film The Girl On The Train. The film is an adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller The Girl On The Train. Parineeti will take on the hugely acclaimed role of the protagonist portrayed by Emily Blunt in the Hollywood adaptation of the film. Parineeti will also appear in Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

