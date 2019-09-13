See Photos: Parineeti Chopra shares inside photos from Girl on The Train; calls it 'life changing'

Parineeti Chopra is currently in London shooting for her upcoming film The Girl On The Train. Since then, the actress has been on photo-sharing spree, giving us sneak peeks of her London schedule. After giving us a visual tour of the British capital, the actress has now shared behind-the-scene pictures from the sets.

The Namaste England star who had some free time on the sets of the film shared two snaps which just showed the "life-changing" experience she is witnessing. Donning a zebra printed shrug along with white spaghetti, the star wrote, " While the shot is being set up, But guys #TheGirlOnTheTrain - WHAT. AN. EXPERIENCE. Life changing. Nirvana. Peace."

The pictures were clicked by the film's Director of Photography (DoP). In the second image, she can be seen fooling around on the sets. She captioned it, ""Using the DoP for personal photography TheGirlOnTheTrain - WHAT. AN. EXPERIENCE #Nirvana #Peace".

This isn't the first time the actress has posted pictures from London. Last week, the 30-year-old had taken a day off and strolled the streets of the British capital. She posted a few candid pictures on her social media handle.

The Girl On The Train is an adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller The Girl On The Train. Parineeti will take on the hugely acclaimed role of the protagonist portrayed by Emily Blunt in the Hollywood adaptation of the film.

Hawkins' book is based on an alcoholic divorcee, who catches daily glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple Scott and Megan, from the window of her train during her daily journey. Her life is turned upside down when she learns that Megan has gone missing, and is somehow involved in the incident. Parineeti is set to play the part of the alcoholic divorcee who finds herself involved in the missing person investigation.

On the work front, the Golmaal Again star was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi. The film is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. The Pakadwa vivah is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.

