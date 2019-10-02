See Photos: Pernia Qureshi gets married to beau Sahil Gilani in Turkey

Pernia Qureshi tied the knot with Sahil Gilani, the sales and marketing head of an FMCG giant. Pic/Instagram Pernia Qureshi

On Wednesday, Indian dancer, designer and fashion entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi tied the knot with her beau Sahil Gilani, who is the sales and marketing head of a certain FMCG giant. The ace designer, who was born in Lahore, Pakistan to an Indian father hailing from Rampur, Moin Qureshi, and Pakistani mother, Nasreen Qureshi, looked ethereal as she walked down the aisle in an Elan outfit.

Photos and videos of Pernia from her wedding ceremony have gone viral on social media as soon as they surfaced on the internet. For her wedding, Pernia Qureshi chose an ivory wedding lehenga and ditched the usual hues of red. Pernia complimented her embellished wedding lehenga with a colour co-ordinated veil and matching diamond jewellery.

Here are a few inside pictures of the wedding festivities:

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri took to Instagram to share inside picture from her friend Pernia Qureshi's wedding in Istanbul, Turkey. The Mumbai-based celebrity stylist shared this post where Pernia Qureshi looked magical in an ivory kurta set by Pernia Qureshi Label for her Mehandi ceremony. While sharing the picture, Tanya captioned it: Bestie getting married !!! On my way to you Pernia Qureshi. Are you ready for usssss! Istanbul calling !!!!

Tanya Ghavri shared a few more pictures from the wedding ceremony. In the pictures, the bride Pernia Qureshi is seen in her bridal avatar as she gets ready for her D-Day! In another picture, Qureshi is seen posing as a bride with her ivory wedding lehenga and an ivory veil.

The ace designer and fashion entrepreneur, who has also has designed costumes for Bollywood actors, has also acted in a movie, which tanked at the box office. Qureshi shot to fame when she designed costumes for the Bollywood film Aisha starring Sonam Kapoor.

She launched her label, Pernia's Pop-Up back in 2012. It is one of India's first fashion e-commerce website that has designs from over 500 professionals and also caters to users across the globe. Besides being a dancer, designer, and fashion entrepreneur, Pernia Qureshi is also an author and has written the book called 'Be Stylish with Pernia Qureshi'.

Ace photographer Joseph Radhik also took to Instagram and shared few glimpses of the bride in her bridal attire. While sharing the pictures, Radhik captioned it: So glad to be here and to be a part of this beautiful wedding with our forever favourite Pernia Qureshi.

Today, Qureshi is one of the most popular faces in the fashion world. She is also friends with B-Town celebrities such as actress Sonam Kapoor, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, designer Masaba Gupta among others.

