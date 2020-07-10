See photos: Philippe Coutinho, wife Aine enjoy holiday after she announces pregnancy

Brazilian footballer Philippe Coutinho took his family on a summer holiday a few days after his wife Aine announced that they are expecting their third child [a baby boy] together.

The couple, who got married in 2012, have two kids, daughters Esmeralda and Maria. On Wednesday, Philippe Instagrammed this picture (right) with wife Aine for his 22.3 million followers and captioned it: "You are my sunshine. #holidays #summervibes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) onJul 8, 2020 at 6:07am PDT

Aine also took to social media to share photos of her holiday with hubby Coutinho. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram Meu Porto Seguro â¤ï¸ ð· @vasconcellosjuan A post shared by AineÌ Coutinho (@ainee.c) onJul 9, 2020 at 3:10am PDT

Aine recently took to social media to announce the good news. She wrote: "And who knew...after taking 4 years to get pregnant by Maria and two years by Esmeralda...you came by surprise!! And what a wonderful surprise. A gift from God to us!! Our boy, our Jose is on his way. #agorasomos5 #maede3.

Philippe Coutinho, a former Barcelona club player, now plays for Bayern Munich on loan in the Bundesliga has scored 8 goals in 23 matches. Since his debut for the Brazil national team, Coutinho has played 61 matches scoring 17 goals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news