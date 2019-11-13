See photos: Pooja Bedi is having a good time with fiance Maneck Contractor in Goa

Pooja Bedi is holidaying in Goa with her fiance-entrepreneur Maneck Contractor. The former actress took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her Goa diaries and they are adorable. Seems like, the duo is having a good time together. Pooja shared a loved up photo with Maneck on Instagram and wrote alongside, "Unfiltered togetherness".

Pooja Bedi got engaged to boyfriend Maneck Contractor on February 14, 2019, Valentine's Day. She had revealed that they are planning to tie the knot by the end of this year. Maneck took Pooja on a hot air balloon ride and proposed her with a ring.

Check out Pooja Bedi's pictures with fiance Maneck Contractor from their recent Goa vacay:

View this post on Instagram Unfiltered togetherness... â¤ A post shared by Pooja Bedi (@poojabediofficial) onNov 11, 2019 at 8:51pm PST

In another one, Pooja and Maneck can be seen paddle-boarding together. She wrote alongside: "The sport is called SUP... and I'm doing double masti with fiance Maneck contractor."

Pooja Bedi also discussed her wedding plans to media and revealed, "Our wedding will take place later this year when we align dates of Alaia's shoot and my son Omar's college holidays."

Pooja has two children, Alaia, and Omar from her former husband Farhan Furniturewalla. Speaking about Maneck and his family, Pooja had revealed that Maneck has a wonderful open-hearted, jovial, Parsi family, who welcomed her. The actress, best known for her role of Devika in Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar divorced on February 14, 2003. Coincidently, she got engaged on February 14, 2019. She has had various relationships in between and the 49-year-old affirmed that her kids had liked every person that she has been with. But this time, it is better with Maneck, as Alaia and Omar adore him and want him in their lives forever.

He has literally swept me off my feet... â¤ i accepted Maneck Contractor's proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon â¤

Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm â¤ pic.twitter.com/JGvBSoIc2V — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 14, 2019

Pooja and Maneck both were school mates and the later was three years senior to her and had a few common friends. In 2018, when Maneck posted about his new venture in Goa on a chat group (their school group), Pooja went there to review it and that was how they reconnected.

