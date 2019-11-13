See photos: Pooja Bedi is having a good time with fiance Maneck Contractor in Goa
Check out Pooja Bedi's pictures with fiance Maneck Contractor from their recent Goa vacay!
Pooja Bedi is holidaying in Goa with her fiance-entrepreneur Maneck Contractor. The former actress took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her Goa diaries and they are adorable. Seems like, the duo is having a good time together. Pooja shared a loved up photo with Maneck on Instagram and wrote alongside, "Unfiltered togetherness".
Pooja Bedi got engaged to boyfriend Maneck Contractor on February 14, 2019, Valentine's Day. She had revealed that they are planning to tie the knot by the end of this year. Maneck took Pooja on a hot air balloon ride and proposed her with a ring.
Check out Pooja Bedi's pictures with fiance Maneck Contractor from their recent Goa vacay:
View this post on Instagram
In another one, Pooja and Maneck can be seen paddle-boarding together. She wrote alongside: "The sport is called SUP... and I'm doing double masti with fiance Maneck contractor."
View this post on Instagram
The sport is called SUP .. and I'm doing double masti with fiancee @maneckofficial â¤
Pooja Bedi also discussed her wedding plans to media and revealed, "Our wedding will take place later this year when we align dates of Alaia's shoot and my son Omar's college holidays."
Pooja has two children, Alaia, and Omar from her former husband Farhan Furniturewalla. Speaking about Maneck and his family, Pooja had revealed that Maneck has a wonderful open-hearted, jovial, Parsi family, who welcomed her. The actress, best known for her role of Devika in Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar divorced on February 14, 2003. Coincidently, she got engaged on February 14, 2019. She has had various relationships in between and the 49-year-old affirmed that her kids had liked every person that she has been with. But this time, it is better with Maneck, as Alaia and Omar adore him and want him in their lives forever.
He has literally swept me off my feet... â¤ i accepted Maneck Contractor's proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon â¤— Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 14, 2019
Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm â¤ pic.twitter.com/JGvBSoIc2V
Pooja and Maneck both were school mates and the later was three years senior to her and had a few common friends. In 2018, when Maneck posted about his new venture in Goa on a chat group (their school group), Pooja went there to review it and that was how they reconnected.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Pooja Bedi, who is best known for her act in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, was born on May 11, 1970. Pooja was born to the late Odissi dancer Protima Gauri Bedi and film star Kabir Bedi. After receiving her basic education at Besant Montessori in Mumbai, Pooja was sent to Lawrence School, Sanawar - a private boarding school in Himachal Pradesh, whose history, influence and wealth have made it one of the most prestigious schools in Asia (All photos/mid-day archives and Instagram)
-
Very few know that Pooja Bedi is the 18th descendant of Guru Nanak from my her father Kabir Bedi's side. Her British grandmother converted to Buddhism and was associated with the Karmapa.
-
Pooja Bedi's Buddhist name is Karma Saraswati. She married Farhan Furniturewalla - a Parsi Muslim - in 1994 and her name after marriage was Noorjahan. However, they divorced on Valentine's Day in 2003 and continue being friends.
-
Pooja Bedi completed high-school in LA. Her film Vishkanya, where she played the lead, was her ticket to India.
-
While Pooja Bedi's mother opposed her joining films as she believed her daughter was made for more intellectually-challenging things, her father Kabir Bedi said that if she was making a film debut, she should be launched on a bigger platform.
-
After Vishkanya, Pooja Bedi appeared in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander (1992) with Aamir Khan. Her character as Devika is still remembered and she was also nominated in the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1993, though her career never took off in Bollywood later.
-
Pooja Bedi and Sky, aka Akashdeep Sehgal, became friends during the show - Bigg Boss 5.
-
Pooja Bedi confessed to being a book lover and revealed how a paperback helped in her decision to separate from her husband Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewalla. "When I read books, my life changes. I read a book 'Who moved My Cheese?' written by Dr. Spencer Johnson. After reading that book, I thought of divorce," she said.
In pic: Pooja Bedi with her daughter Alaia.
-
Talking about her Bigg Boss stint, Pooja Bedi said, "People, who come to 'Bigg Boss' to look for work, should not come to the show then...because you don't get work generated out of 'Bigg Boss'. I do not think anyone should use this show as a platform or as a career move because I don't think that out of this show, anyone has been given a career."
In pic: Pooja Bedi with Mahesh Manjrekar.
-
In the past, Pooja Bedi has appeared in reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa', 'Nach Baliye', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Maa Exchange'.
In pic: Shekhar Sumar, Pooja Bedi and Karan Johar.
-
Pooja Bedi has been actively giving out relationship tips through various columns and now calls herself the agony aunt of the country. "I have become this country's agony aunt as I am doling out relationship tips through various publications. I spotlight the problems and give solutions. It's wonderful to know that so many people respond, it's a responsibility. I have seven columns a month," Pooja said.
In pic: Pooja Bedi with Rekha.
-
Pooja Bedi has always made headlines for her alleged relationships. Before marrying Farhan Furniturewala, she apparently dated Aditya Pancholi which ended miserably.
-
After the divorce, Pooja Bedi allegedly had an affair with choreographer Hanif Hilal. Though it ended amicably.
-
Pooja Bedi was said to be keen to get married and start a new life after going through various failed relationships with boyfriend Dwiti Vikramaditya, who hailed from Bhubaneswar (Orissa) and was associated with United Nations Development Programme.
In pic: Pooja Bedi and Alaia Furniturewala.
-
Apparently, Dwiti Vikramaditya's family did not approve of his relationship with Pooja Bedi, thus ending their 18 months old relationship.
-
Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla is all grown up and gorgeous! From selfies to bikini pics, Alaia's Instagram is full of hot photos of hers.
In pic: Pooja Bedi and Alaia Furniturewala.
-
Pooja Bedi's daughter from her estranged husband Farhan Furniturewalla, Alaia has done a one-year film direction and acting course in New York University. Though her daughter has already started getting a lot of film offers, Pooja reportedly wants Aalia to focus on her preparation for her Bollywood sojourn.
In pic: Farhan Furniturewalla, Pooja Bedi and Alaia Furniturewala.
-
Pooja Bedi has been a columnist with mid-day, Times of India, the Hindustan Times and has written articles for numerous publications, including L'officiel, Femina and The Week.
In pic: Pooja Bedi with Hanif Hilal.
-
Pooja Bedi's brother Siddharth, who was a computer programmer in the US, was diagnosed with schizophrenia. He committed suicide on July 19, 1997. Bedi was six months pregnant with Alaia then and stayed on in the US to bear her.
In pic: Hanif Hilal, Pooja Bedi with kids Alaia Furniturewala and Omar.
-
Pooja Bedi has seen lots of ups and downs in her life. All we wish is a happy life ahead for this strong woman!
In pic: Pooja Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar.
It's Pooja Bedi's birthday today. The actress, who turned 49, has seen a lot of ups and downs in her life. From several broken relationships to independently handling motherhood, Pooja Bedi is in the true sense a strong woman in today's world. Let's have a look at the journey of the Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander actress through some rare, unseen pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena flirts with Sidharth, Mahira Sharma's huge fight with Paras