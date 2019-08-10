See Photos: Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar are holidaying in LA

bollywood

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar are living it up on their honeymoon in Los Angele and posting mushy snapshots

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar

Prateik Babbar is on a PDA spree on social media. The actor and director wife Sanya Sagar are holidaying in Los Angeles. They tied the knot in January, but due to their busy commitments were unable to go for a honeymoon.

Six months later, Prateik and Sanya is living it up and posting mushy snapshots. They seem to be making up for the lost time.

Check out Prateik and Sanya's pictures from their vacay in LA:

Sanya Sagar, a writer-director-editor, hails from Lucknow and is a politician's daughter. She has graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology in fashion communication and has also done a one-year diploma in practical filmmaking from the London Film Academy.

Sanya Sagar has worked as a production assistant on the Danny Huston-starrer, 'The Last Photograph', and as a production runner on the Salma Hayek short, 11th Hour.

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar have known each other for over eight years and got engaged on January 23, 2018.

On the work front, Prateik Babbar will be seen in Chhichhore, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput and Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. In 2018, Prateik Babbar was seen in Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Baaghi 2, critically acclaimed Mulk and Jackky Bhagnani's Mitron.

Prateik made his web debut in 2019 with Zee5's Skyfire.

