See Photos: Radhika Merchant steals the show in an off-white Anarkali suit at Big B's Diwali bash
While the entire Ambani family were seen in hues of cream and pink, Radhika opted for an all-white ensemble with minimal make-up and accessories
On the occasion of Diwali, Amitabh Bachchan hosted a grand Diwali party for his industry friends, and a host of Bollywood celebrities were snapped at the party. Besides celebrities, even politicians and industrialists were also graced the event. The most important guest of the night, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani arrived with his wife Nita, son Anant and Anant's friend Radhika Merchant.
View this post on Instagram
The entire Ambani family made their presence felt at Amitabh Bachchan's grand Diwali party. For the event, Nita Ambani sported a fuchsia pink salwar suit as she looked stunning in her ethnic attire. Nita paired her gorgeous pink kurti with golden sharara pants and complimented her outfit with an emerald green neckpiece.
On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani sported a cream kurta and paired it with a maroon mauve Nehru jacket. Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son Anant donned a cream kurta and teamed it with a similar Nehru jacket. While the Diwali bash was a star-studded affair, it was Radhika Merchant who stole the show, as she looked elegant in an off-white Anarkali suit.
View this post on Instagram
#radhikamerchant #mukeshambani and #NitaAmbani #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
For the Diwali bash, Radhika opted for an all-white ensemble with minimal make-up and accessories. She completed her look with an emerald and diamond necklace as she left her long tresses open.
Last week, Mukesh and Nita Ambani had hosted an event at Jio Gardens in BKC to celebrate the festival of lights. While the event was a grand affair, both, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were missing from the family get together.
This isn't the first time that Radhika Merchant has managed to steal the limelight at an event. In the past too, Radhika has won many hearts for her chic, glam, and fabulous fashion choices. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, Vice Chairman and CEO of Encore Healthcare.
Radhika Merchant looks radiant in a bright pink lehenga as she is all smiles for the paparazzi. Picture/Yogen Shah
Recently, Radhika Merchant was snapped by the paparazzi at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations organised by the Ambani family at their residence Antilia in South Mumbai. For the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Radhika donned a bright pink lehenga with heavy gold embellishments for the event. She paired her look with a diamond necklace and parted her long tresses in a 'maang tika'.
Radhika, who is Anant Ambani's childhood friend was all smiles for the camera as she happily posed for the paparazzi with Nita Ambani at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held at Antilia in South Mumbai.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Radhika Merchant, who is known for her chic, glam, and fabulous fashion choices has been stealing the show since the time she has been snapped with the Ambani family. Right from Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal to the Reliance Annual AGM Meeting. Recently, Radhika won many hearts with her beautiful traditional attire
-
Radhika Merchant, who was clicked by the paparazzi at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia donned a bright pink lehenga with heavy gold embellishments for the event. She paired her look with a diamond necklace and parted her long tresses in a 'maang tika'
-
In picture: Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani are all smiles for the camera as the two happily pose for the paparazzi at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held at Antilia in South Mumbai
-
During Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' destination wedding, which took place Jodhpur, Radhika Merchant was also spotted at the Jodhpur airport along with Nita, Mukesh, and Isha Ambani. Radhika Merchant wore a navy blue velvet crop top and multi-coloured ghagra
-
When at Jodhpur airport, Nita Ambani not only showered her love on Radhika Merchant but also held her hand as they happily posed for the paparazzi
-
In January 2019, Radhika Merchant took everyone by surprise when she stunned in an ice-blue Sabyasachi lehenga which she carried off with ease and comfort. In the series of photos shared by designer Sabyasachi, Radhika Merchant wore a printed choli and a simple, matching netted dupatta with her ice-blue lehenga
-
Radhika Merchant completed her traditional look by opting for a simple mang tikka and paired her look with bangles and a chunky choker necklace. She left her long tresses open and looked like a vision
-
For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's grand wedding, Radhika Merchant looked dapper in orange when the entire Ambani family were seen shades of pink. Not only did Radhika manage to steal the show but her dazzling orange lehenga left many swooning. She paired her orange lehenga with stunning jewellery and simple make-up
-
Radhika Merchant added a splash of colour to Akash and Shloka's wedding in Mumbai. For the wedding ceremony, Radhika opted for an elaborate lehenga which had an elephant and floral motifs and paired her lehenga with a gold polka-dotted choli. She completed her look with a matching dupatta, a stunning necklace, and matching earrings. Radhika tied her hair in a puffy ponytail, which took her look to a notch higher
-
At Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding function, Radhika Merchant donned a pink and orange lehenga by designer Sandeep Khosla. Radhika's lehenga was hand-embroidered and she accessorized her outfit with jewellery. Later, she was seen posing with the designer for a picture at the wedding function
-
Besides slaying traditional attires, Radhika Merchant can also pull off the casual look effortlessly. From lunch outing in the suburbs to rocking the airport look and being snapped at social events, Radhika Merchant has time and again made her mark with her fashion choices thereby setting some major fashion goals
-
In picture: Radhika Merchant is seen engrossed in an animated conversation with small children at the inauguration of Dhirubhai Ambani Square at Jio World Centre at BKC in Mumbai
From stealing the show during Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding festivities to being spotted with the Ambani family at numerous occasions, Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, is setting some major fashion goals with her casual attire. See pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Diwali 2019: Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates the festival with mid-day