See Photos: Radhika Merchant steals the show in an off-white Anarkali suit at Big B's Diwali bash

Radhika Merchant poses for a picture with Mukesh and Nita Ambani for the paparazzi at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash. Picture/Yogen Shah

On the occasion of Diwali, Amitabh Bachchan hosted a grand Diwali party for his industry friends, and a host of Bollywood celebrities were snapped at the party. Besides celebrities, even politicians and industrialists were also graced the event. The most important guest of the night, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani arrived with his wife Nita, son Anant and Anant's friend Radhika Merchant.

View this post on Instagram #anantambani At #amitabhbachchandiwaliparty #yogenshah A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) onOct 27, 2019 at 2:44pm PDT

The entire Ambani family made their presence felt at Amitabh Bachchan's grand Diwali party. For the event, Nita Ambani sported a fuchsia pink salwar suit as she looked stunning in her ethnic attire. Nita paired her gorgeous pink kurti with golden sharara pants and complimented her outfit with an emerald green neckpiece.

On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani sported a cream kurta and paired it with a maroon mauve Nehru jacket. Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son Anant donned a cream kurta and teamed it with a similar Nehru jacket. While the Diwali bash was a star-studded affair, it was Radhika Merchant who stole the show, as she looked elegant in an off-white Anarkali suit.

View this post on Instagram #radhikamerchant #mukeshambani and #NitaAmbani #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onOct 28, 2019 at 12:28am PDT

For the Diwali bash, Radhika opted for an all-white ensemble with minimal make-up and accessories. She completed her look with an emerald and diamond necklace as she left her long tresses open.

Last week, Mukesh and Nita Ambani had hosted an event at Jio Gardens in BKC to celebrate the festival of lights. While the event was a grand affair, both, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were missing from the family get together.

This isn't the first time that Radhika Merchant has managed to steal the limelight at an event. In the past too, Radhika has won many hearts for her chic, glam, and fabulous fashion choices. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, Vice Chairman and CEO of Encore Healthcare.



Radhika Merchant looks radiant in a bright pink lehenga as she is all smiles for the paparazzi. Picture/Yogen Shah

Recently, Radhika Merchant was snapped by the paparazzi at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations organised by the Ambani family at their residence Antilia in South Mumbai. For the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Radhika donned a bright pink lehenga with heavy gold embellishments for the event. She paired her look with a diamond necklace and parted her long tresses in a 'maang tika'.

Radhika, who is Anant Ambani's childhood friend was all smiles for the camera as she happily posed for the paparazzi with Nita Ambani at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held at Antilia in South Mumbai.

