See Photos: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone return to Mumbai after visiting her family in Bengaluru

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone return to Mumbai after they visited the actress' family in Bengaluru: Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

During an ask me session that Deepika Padukone conducted on her social media for her fans, she said that the first thing she would want to do once restrictions ease out, is visit her family in Bangalore.

Now, as the restrictions on inter state travel ease out across the country, Deepika Padukone arrives back to Mumbai with Ranveer Singh after meeting her parents and sister in Bangalore.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted at the Mumbai Airport/Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

She was keen to pay them a visit before she resumed shooting for her next film, which is going to be soon now as slowly shoots begin to resume. All the months of lockdown, Deepika had been away from her family, only connected virtually, checking on them all the time.



Deepika Padukone spotted at the Mumbai Airport after coming back from Bengaluru: Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

After evaluating the situation, the actress decided to travel to Bangalore, accompanied by her husband, Ranveer Singh, both taking all the necessary precautions during the travel. Both of them were also papped at the Mumbai airport as they arrived back sometime ago.

Deepika will soon be beginning shoot for the Shakun Batra directorial and will get into back to back work commitments post that. She squeezed in this visit just before she would get into all of that.

