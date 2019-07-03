See photos: Saba Saudagar performs stunts in Booo-Sabki Phategi

web-series

Saba Saudagar didn't use a body double for her stunts in Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat's Booo - Sabki Phategi

Saba Saudagar

The recently released web-show Booo - Sabki Phategi will see actress Saba Saudagar performing some high-octane action sequence. And the actress has not used a body double for her stunts.

"When I was told by Farhad Samji sir, my director a day before that I have to climb up the pillar and come down crawling I thought he was kidding with me as always so I just said okay and laughed it off until they actually harnessed me the next day and made me do it for real," says Saba who performed her own stunts in Alt Balaji's new show Booo - Sabki Phategi.

To her surprise, Saba completed the stunt and received a standing ovation and applause from the entire unit present.

"I wouldn't say it was easy. In fact the stunt became all the more difficult because I was wearing lenses for my zombie look which is why my vision had gone blur, but Farhad Samji sir n Sanjay Mishra sir encouraged and motivated me to go ahead so finally I was done in my third take. After it was done, Tusshar asked me how I felt and my answer was liberated. Farhad Samji sir personally thanked me and called me brave to complete the stunt which is only done by professionals."

Booo-Sabki Phategi is web's first ever horror comedy series, which also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Krishna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. The series was launched on June 27.

The series is all about a group of friends who go out on a picnic. However, when they venture into a bungalow, funny but creepy things happen to them and by the time the group realizes that they have been ghosted, it becomes too late. Basically, Booo.. Sabki Phategi is a horror-comedy thriller that aims to entertain.

