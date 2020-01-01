See Photos: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Jwala Gutta wish fans a 'Happy New Year'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: India's star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa took to social media site Instagram to extended their warm wishes to all their fans online as they get wrapped in the spirit of New Year 2020.

PV Sindhu took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself. The caption to the post read: "2019: thank you for the love, happiness, blessings, losses, sadness, lessons, failures and accomplishments, This year went by fast, Time is so valuable Next year, I am going to make most of it. Here's to 2020 being filled with: less stress and more faith. Genuine friendships and less forced interactions. More laughter and fewer tears. Zero drama. Hard work, success and time to do things that matter most. CHEERS if your ready, too 2020: let's do this, I'm ready for new experiences, challenges and grateful in advance for everything that is yet to come #2019#timepassestoofast#decade#2020#letsdothis."

Badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa took to Twitter and wished everyone Happy New Year. She also thanked her fans for all the support.

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal posted a photo along with her husband Parupalli Kashyap and simply said '2020'.

Indian Shuttler Gutta Jwala took to Twitter and posted a boomerang video, in which she was seen spending time at the gym. The caption to the post read: "Happy 2020."

Earlier, India cricket head coach Ravi Shastri shared a picture of Team India and wished them a Happy New Year.

