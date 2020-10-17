See photos: Sanjay Kapoor's 55th birthday bash with family looks like fun!
Sanjay Kapoor celebrates his 55th birthday today, October 17. Sanjay's wife, Maheep Kapoor, shared some photos from the birthday bash
It's Sanjay Kapoor's 55th birthday today, October 17. The actor brought in his special day surrounded by his close family and friends, including wife Maheep, daughter Shanaya, son Jahaan, brothers Anil and Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor among others. Maheep Kapoor shared some photos from the fun family get-together.
Sanjay Kapoor cut a delicious-looking cake while his family cheered him on. Maheep shared a couple more photos on Instagram that also feature Arjun Kapoor posing with his 'chachu' in a blue hoodie.
Taking to Instagram to wish her hubby a happy birthday, Maheep Kapoor shared throwback photos with him.
Sussanne Khan commented on the photos with a sweet wish for Kapoor. She wrote, "Happy happiest birthday Sanjay loads of love to you both! Have a blessed year" while Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, "Awwwwww happy birthday" and Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happy happy bday @sanjaykapoor2500 Big hug."
Malaika Arora, too, shared a photo with buddy Sanjay Kapoor on her Instagram story to wish him.
Sanjay Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Prem, opposite Tabu. He later went on to star opposite Madhuri Dixit in Raja. Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in the short film, Sleeping Partner, and the mini series The Gone Game.
Born on October 17, 1965, Sanjay Kapoor was born to Nirmal Kapoor and film producer Surinder Kapoor. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, actor Anil Kapoor and Reena Marwah are Sanjay Kapoor's older siblings.
In picture: Sanjay Kapoor with his siblings - Reena, Anil and Boney and mother Nirmal Kapoor!
Sanjay Kapoor loves his family and often takes to social media to share throwback pictures of his fam-jam! Sanjay shared this lovely picture of his siblings and their respective spouses. (L to R) Maheep Kapoor with husband Sanjay Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor with husband Anil Kapoor, late actress Sridevi with husband Boney Kapoor and Reena Marwah with husband Sandeep Marwah.
The Kapoor brothers aka Chembur boys! Sanjay shared this black and white picture that features himself with Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, sitting and relaxing at what seems to be their old home in Chembur, a suburb in eastern Mumbai. Captioning the picture as "#throwback, The Chembur boys #1980s", Sanjay Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane. The family used to live in Tilak Nagar, Chembur. Sanjay and Boney Kapoor seem to be sharing a soft drink, while Anil Kapoor is busy scratching his chin and looking elsewhere. The three brothers don't seem to have been aware that their picture was being taken, and this candid click talks about the easy companionship the trio shared.
Sanjay Kapoor shared this photo from his wedding album, and the photo is hilarious for the obvious reason – the kid and his expressions. Well, that little one is none other than Arjun Kapoor, who clearly seems to be bored and tired standing behind his uncle. Sanjay Kapoor posted the photo with the caption, "That's my expression when Arjun gets married #bored #getitoverwithchachu (sic)."
This picture of the Kapoor family has almost everyone in the frame - (L to R) Shanaya Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Nirmal Kapoor, Surinder Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Sridevi. Sanjay had shared this picture on his father Surinder Kapoor's birth anniversary and wrote alongside the picture: Happy birthday dad we miss u!
Sanjay Kapoor shared this candid picture with his sister-in-law Sridevi, after her demise. The whole family was in shock with the sudden demise of the veteran actress.
In 1997, Sanjay Kapoor married his longtime girlfriend and former actress Maheep Sandhu. They have two children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. Sanjay shared this throwback picture of his wife and kids on the occasion of Holi and wrote alongside: #happyholi #cleanholi
Sanjay Kapoor posted this picture in 2018, ahead of his niece-actress Sonam Kapoor's wedding with beau Anand Ahuja. He captioned this throwback photos: 20 years back when we danced at my wedding. Sonam now I will be dancing at yours #timeflies
On September 4, 2019, Sridevi's wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Singapore, by her daughters Janhvi and Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor. It was an emotional moment for the entire family, and to accompany them on this special day, Sanjay Kapoor also attended the ceremony. Sanjay posted this picture from the event and wrote alongside, "She lives in our hearts forever"
Sanjay Kapoor shares a friendly bond with his nephew Arjun Kapoor. The uncle-nephew duo often indulges in a fun-filled banter on social media. This one (for a change) was a sweet throwback picture to promote Arjun's film Namaste England. He posted this photo with a caption - Namaste Arjun, #alwaysgotyourback
Sanjay Kapoor took a vacation to Bali in August 2019, with his wife Maheep Kapoor and children - Shanaya and Jahaan. Sanjay Kapoor posted this selfie on his Instagram account and captioned it - The good bad and the ugly! As soon as this picture was posted, filmmaker-choreographer-friend Farah Khan quipped, "How dare u call maheep ugly?? (sic)" and Deanne Panday wrote, "Who's the Ugly ???? cartoon you are (sic)"
Sanjay Kapoor shared this picture on Boney Kapoor's birthday, as the entire Kapoor family got together to celebrate the filmmaker's birthday. He captioned this image: Happy birthday big brother
This one's from Sanjay Kapoor's New York vacation diary, earlier this year.
Talking about his professional life, Sanjay Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with 1995 film Prem, opposite Tabu. He later went on to star opposite Madhuri Dixit in Raja. Though his debut went flop, his second Bollywood outing became a hit!
They kept mum for a long time, and only recently Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official. But did you know it was Sanjay Kapoor and family who were amongst the first few, who Malaika started hanging out with? When Malaika was on a vacation with Arjun in Switzerland, Sanjay Kapoor's family was also by their side and they shared pictures of them on social media.
In picture: Arjun Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor
Sanjay Kapoor is close to his nephew Mohit Marwah too. Mohit, son of Reena Marwah, married Antara Motiwala in 2018. Sanjay Kapoor shared this picture with the couple and wrote alongside, "Happy Anniversary"
This caption is the cutest of all and we'll tell you why! On the occasion of Father's Day, unlike the usual practice, Sanjay Kapoor shared this picture with his daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor and wished himself "Happy Father’s Day to me"
"It's all about loving your family" was Karan Johar's tagline for his family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and we think that's Sanjay Kapoor's life agenda, too! And that's adorable!
