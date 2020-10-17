See photos: Sanjay Kapoor's 55th birthday bash with family looks like fun!

It's Sanjay Kapoor's 55th birthday today, October 17. The actor brought in his special day surrounded by his close family and friends, including wife Maheep, daughter Shanaya, son Jahaan, brothers Anil and Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor among others. Maheep Kapoor shared some photos from the fun family get-together.

Sanjay Kapoor cut a delicious-looking cake while his family cheered him on. Maheep shared a couple more photos on Instagram that also feature Arjun Kapoor posing with his 'chachu' in a blue hoodie.

Taking to Instagram to wish her hubby a happy birthday, Maheep Kapoor shared throwback photos with him.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday husband ð A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) onOct 16, 2020 at 6:56pm PDT

Sussanne Khan commented on the photos with a sweet wish for Kapoor. She wrote, "Happy happiest birthday Sanjay loads of love to you both! Have a blessed year" while Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, "Awwwwww happy birthday" and Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happy happy bday @sanjaykapoor2500 Big hug."

Malaika Arora, too, shared a photo with buddy Sanjay Kapoor on her Instagram story to wish him.

Sanjay Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Prem, opposite Tabu. He later went on to star opposite Madhuri Dixit in Raja. Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in the short film, Sleeping Partner, and the mini series The Gone Game.

