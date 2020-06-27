See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan works from home; shoots for a project on his Mannat balcony

As the government has relaxed the lockdown, B-Town folk are back to being up and about. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also back to work. Shah Rukh was clicked by the paparazzi at his Bandra house Mannat on Friday evening, as he shot for a project.

Though the details of the project are yet to be known, fans of SRK are excited to see him back in action. They are also intrigued to know more about his next big-screen outing.

Shah Rukh was seen in plaid black shirt, blue jeans and dark sunglasses. The huge camera setup is also visible in the pictures.

He looked energetic and handsome. Don't miss out on his long hairs that gave him a 'rockstar' look.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in December 2018 and since then has been missing from big-screen. The superstar is said to be on a short break from the movie. There was a strong buzz that the Chennai Express star had said yes to a film, which was to be directed by Aditya Chopra. More recently, there was news that SRK is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee Kumar in a film. Earlier, there were also reports that the superstar was working on the Rakesh Sharma biopic.

According to the latest reports, SRK is set to work in R Madhavan's upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will be playing the pivotal role of a journalist. Rocketry - The Nambi Effect is a movie based on the incredible story of Nambi Narayanan, the brilliant mind behind ISRO's ambitious project of making India numero uno in the space satellite market. R Madhavan essays the part of Nambi Narayanan with a host of celebrated names in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by the Indian National Film Award-winning director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and R Madhavan himself.

Apart from this, the actor is also said to be playing a cameo in Ayan Mukherji's fantasy drama, Brahmastra. SRK's cameo plays a pivotal role in talking Ranbir Kapoor's journey forward. The high-octane drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, and directed by Ayan Mukerji, has been in the news for a long time. The plot seeks inspiration from the Shiva trilogy and Kapoor's character is reportedly based on the same. Mouni Roy is the antagonist of the tale. Producer Karan Johar is leaving no stone unturned to make this a stunning piece of art and a visual extravaganza. The story will continue for two more parts. Initially set to release in Summer 2020, the fresh release date is yet to be announced.

