See photos: Shheethal Uthappa sends love to 'darling' Sakshi Dhoni on 32nd birthday

Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal Uthappa, who is one of the most active cricket WAGS on social media, took to Instagram to wish her fellow WAG Sakshi Dhoni a very happy birthday. Sakshi, the wife of former cricketer MS Dhoni, turned 32 on November 19.

Shheethal Uthappa took to the photo-sharing website and shared a picture to wish MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, as she captioned it: "Happyy bdayyyy darlinggg."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shheethal Robin Uthappa (@shheethalrobinuthappa)

A few days ago Shheethal had shared a photo with Sakshi Dhoni and her daughter Ziva Dhoni smiling away and simply captioned it: Love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shheethal Robin Uthappa (@shheethalrobinuthappa)

Both, Shheethal and Sakshi's husbands did not have a great IPL this year.

Also Read: Shheethal shares video, photos of Robin Uthappa's birthday celebrations in Dubai

Robin Uthappa played 12 matches in the IPL 2020 for RR and scored 196 runs at an average of 16.33 and top score of 41. Sadly, Rajasthan Royals did not make the IPL 2020 playoffs as they finished last on the IPL points table with 12 points.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, skipper of Chennai Super Kings had his worst season as CSK failed to enter the playoffs for the first time in IPL history.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news