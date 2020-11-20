See photos: Shheethal Uthappa sends love to 'darling' Sakshi Dhoni on 32nd birthday
Shheethal and Sakshi are close friends and the former took to social media a few days ago to share a photo of them along with Ziva Dhoni
Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal Uthappa, who is one of the most active cricket WAGS on social media, took to Instagram to wish her fellow WAG Sakshi Dhoni a very happy birthday. Sakshi, the wife of former cricketer MS Dhoni, turned 32 on November 19.
Shheethal Uthappa took to the photo-sharing website and shared a picture to wish MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, as she captioned it: "Happyy bdayyyy darlinggg."
A few days ago Shheethal had shared a photo with Sakshi Dhoni and her daughter Ziva Dhoni smiling away and simply captioned it: Love.
Both, Shheethal and Sakshi's husbands did not have a great IPL this year.
Robin Uthappa played 12 matches in the IPL 2020 for RR and scored 196 runs at an average of 16.33 and top score of 41. Sadly, Rajasthan Royals did not make the IPL 2020 playoffs as they finished last on the IPL points table with 12 points.
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, skipper of Chennai Super Kings had his worst season as CSK failed to enter the playoffs for the first time in IPL history.
Sakshi Dhoni was born in Uttarakhand on November 19, 1988. She is the wife of former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni.
Sakshi Dhoni is one of the most stylish and celebrated WAGs in the world of cricket over the years and has garnered a huge fan following of her own.
Sakshi Dhoni has often shown her support for her husband by cheering for him from the stands for international as well as domestic matches.
Sakshi Dhoni was MS Dhoni's schoolmate in DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir.
TRIVIA: Not many are aware or this fact, but Sakshi Dhoni has studied hotel management.
Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were married on July 4, 2010, after dating for years.
Sakshi Dhoni and MS welcomed their daughter Ziva into the world on February 6, 2020.
Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a candid moment.
In picture: Sakshi with MS Dhoni and Ziva enjoying some family time during a holiday.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni teaching her daughter Ziva how to pout.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni with her parents, MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva.
Sakshi Dhoni's father had a tea growing business.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni takes a selfie posing in a tube-top.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni sports red lipstick and really looks radiant.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni looks beautiful in this yellow dress during one of her outings.
Sakshi Dhoni looks elegant in this long dress during a party as she takes a selfie.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni in selfie mode on a bed. She has really learnt to perfect selfies.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni all smiles as she clicks a chirpy selfie at a beach.
Sakshi Dhoni shared this candid throwback photo with some of her close gal pals.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh (2R) and Rahane's wife Radhika Dhopavkar (L).
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni at a party with Poorna Patel (L) and a friend.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni with her friend Poorna Patel.
Sakshi Dhoni shares a throwback photo with MS Dhoni and a friend.
Sakshi Dhoni's candid expression is worth looking at in this picture. She is seen alongside MS Dhoni and close friends.
Sakshi Dhoni shared this picture on Poorna Patel's birthday: My favourite person in the whole wide world #happybday! @poornapatel #strong #cheerful #heartofgold thanks for being my true sister! Love you loads!
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni takes a selfie in New York City and sports fashionable sunglasses.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni gets her glam on as she poses for the camera candidly.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni pouting away in this selfie photo.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni clicks a selfie in a black and white dress.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni enjoying the celebrations during Diwali in 2016.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni drenched in all colours during the festival of Holi.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni with her pet dogs at her home in Ranchi.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni during one of her holiday trips.
Sakshi Dhoni shared a throwback photo from Welham summerhouse.
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni with Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar and Dwayne Bravo's son Bravo Jr.
Sakshi Dhoni captioned this photo: Switched off for a few days ...
A throwback photo of Sakshi Dhoni during her days as a toddler.
While Mahendra Singh Dhoni is more often than not making headlines in the world of cricket, his wife Sakshi Dhoni is quite famous in her own right. Sakshi Dhoni is quite the chirpy one on social media and shares various photos on Instagram. As she turns 32 today, we bring you some of her coolest selfies and photos with friends and family. Pictures Courtesy/ Sakshi Dhoni official Instagram
