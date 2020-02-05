See Photos: Shikara makers host a star-studded screening in Mumbai

The film Shikara brings the untold story of Kashmiri pandits to the silver screen. The movie stars Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Sadia as Shanti Dhar in the lead giving us the storyline of flowering romance in the conflict-ridden state of Kashmir. The theme of the movie has garnered a lot of attention and there is no denial for the same.

A fortnight ago, the makers had held a special screening for Kashmiri Pandits. The special screening of about 30 minutes was attended by over 30 Kashmiri Pandit refugees from Jagti migrant camp in Jammu, out of which some have even worked on the film. In fact, it was also the first time that Vidhu Vinod watched the film on the big screen.

Recently, the makers hosted a grand screening of Shikara in Mumbai. From the lead actors, Adil Khan, Sadia, writer Abhijat Joshi, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, the event saw the presence of who’s who of the industry. Actress Manisha Koirala from the director's classic cult 1942: A Love Story to Shikara also graced this special evening.



Manisha Koirala, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Sadia

Shikara addresses the issue of ethnic cleansing and riots that took place in 1989 in Kashmir. The film chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir on the night of January 19, 1990, through the story of Shiv Kumar Dhar (essayed by Aadil Khan) and Shanti Dhar (essayed by Sadia). It also shows the layers of blooming romance in the conflict-ridden state of Kashmir.



Abhijit Joshi, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra at the screening

The film has already garnered immense appreciation from the critics as well as the audience for its thrilling storyline. Inspired by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's own life and a tribute by the director to his mother, Shikara brings back the untold story of Kashmiri pandits from the valley of 1990 and has 40,000 real migrants act in the film.



Shikara's lead actors Aadil Khan and Sadia

Shikara is all set to release on February 7, 2020. The film is presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.

